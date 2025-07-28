senckađ
Design Meets Interaction in FutureDeluxe's Films for Nothing Phone (3)

28/07/2025
FutureDeluxe and Nothing deliver a series of three launch films for the new Phone (3)

FutureDeluxe partnered with Nothing to deliver a series of three launch films for the new Phone (3), a device built to push boundaries with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a reimagined Glyph Interface.

The creative challenge was to communicate advanced technical features in a way that felt intuitive, engaging, and fun, steering away from the usual cold, technical tone.

These films present the Phone (3) not just as a product, but as a Nothing brand moment, a new kind of experience. FutureDeluxe focused on celebrating the phone’s functional and intentional aesthetics, with the Glyph Interface positioned as a new mode of interaction, rather than just another notification system.

Through a bespoke visual and motion language that builds on Nothing’s distinct identity, the films strike a balance between design and clear storytelling, helping audiences connect with the precision engineering at the heart of the device.


Credits
