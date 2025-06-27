South Korean fashion designer HYEIN SEO’s first collaboration with Nike introduces a brand-new silhouette: the Nike Ava Rover. A bold fusion of utility and futurism, the Ava Rover channels the feeling of Seoul at night, reflective, restless, and deeply textural.

FutureDeluxe worked with the HYEIN SEO team to create a series of teaser stills and motion graphics. By combining our experimental practices, we devised a non-standard approach that enabled our global team to engage in free creative exploration.

Breaking from traditional conventions and tapping into emerging tech tools allowed us to transform unexpected results into something that feels like the experimental spirit of the Ava Rover itself: unpredictable, energetic, and bold.

