senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Nike's Air Max DN8 Enters a New Era with Immersive Experience

13/06/2025
167
Share
FutureDeluxe crafts an immersive launch experience to demonstrate the iconic sneakers revolutionary design

Nike introduces the Air Max Dn8, a fusion of Air Max history and cutting-edge innovation. A ground breaking evolution of Nike’s Dynamic Air technology that redefines comfort, motion and design. The technology extends across the full length of the foot, featuring two dual-pressure air units and eight interconnected air tubes that offer seamless air transfer, from heel to toe, providing cushioning and fluid movement.

To celebrate the Air Max Dn8, Nike partnered with FutureDeluxe to create an immersive launch experience to demonstrate the iconic sneaker's revolutionary design. The creative collaboration resulted in a visual content suite, including a dynamic launch film, looping assets, and sizable collages, reshaping the idea of what Air Max footwear can look like.

A centrepiece of the content, the unveiling film captures the Dn8’s air transfer through mesmerising inflation simulations and surreal, flowing movements. Even an inflated octopus features in the film with eight flowing tentacles, symbolising the sneaker’s interconnected air bubbles, reinforcing its fluidity and superior comfort.

Leveraging cutting-edge tools like Houdini and TouchDesigner to craft fluid simulations, reflecting the Dn8’s impact and effortless motion. Working closely with Nike, FutureDeluxe developed style frames and art direction boards that capture the essence of Nike and the Dn8’s signature deep red hues. A standout tunnel scene immerses the audience inside the Dn8, offering an explorative view of the Air Max world.

“It was a dream to work with a brand like Nike, which thrives on pushing boundaries,” said Garett Gioia, art director at FutureDeluxe. “We had to find a balance of letting experimentation drive the energy, while making sure every moment still felt intentional and aligned with the product story.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from FutureDeluxe
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from FutureDeluxe
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike
13/06/2025
A Balance of Detail
Genesis
22/11/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1