​Nike’s next chapter in Dynamic Air with the Air Max Dn8, a fusion of Air Max history and cutting-edge innovation. For the first time, Nike’s Dynamic Air technology is extended to the full length of the foot with two dual-pressure air units and eight tubes to respond, offering a new meaning to how it feels to walk on Air. A sustained flow of air from heel to toe – delivering cushioning, motion, flow and sensation.



​To express the new innovations of the sneaker, FutureDeluxe were tasked with creating a suite of content for the Dn8 experiential launch, demonstrating the design journey of the iconic sneaker. The content included looping assets, huge collages and an incredible launch film. The unveiling film and complementary assets embraced the illustrious sneaker and its progressive characteristics, reshaping the idea of what Air Max footwear can look like.

​Simulations of inflating materials and different states highlight Air Max’s iconic comfort through smooth, surreal movements. An inflated octopus with eight flowing tentacles symbolises the Dn8’s eight interconnected air bubbles, visually representing the seamless air transfer and superior comfort of the Air Max Dn8.

The Dn8’s eight interconnected air tubes enable seamless air transfer for unmatched comfort. Animations capture this flow during foot impact with rich texturing and lighting.

We experimented using Houdini and TouchDesigner to create a fluid simulation reflecting the Dn8’s impact, highlighting the seamless movement and comfort in a key section of the film.



We partnered closely with Nike to create style frames and art direction boards, capturing the essence of Nike design and the Dn8’s signature deep red hues. Through multiple experiments with a focus on surreal themes, elegant blurs, and slow shutter effects, we crafted a standout tunnel scene where the camera flies through the Dn8, immersing viewers in the Air Max world.​​

