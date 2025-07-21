Luisito Comunica Cooks Up Celebration of Global Flavours for Crocs

​Hey Honey's latest collaboration for Crocs, starring global content creator Luisito Comunica, celebrates the universal power of food as a gateway to culture, identity, and self-expression, marking the highly anticipated second collaboration in the LATAM market.



Following the success of their first collaboration, Crocs and Luisito Comunica are once again joining forces for Drop 2. Developed by social-first creative agency Hey Honey, this new collaboration positions Crocs as a brand that champions global curiosity and personal authenticity, all through the vibrant lens of cuisine.



Luisito invites audiences to explore the world through taste, revealing how food connects us to diverse traditions and helps us understand ourselves. The campaign centres on the idea of a 'Melting Pot,' illustrating how culinary adventures can unlock deeper stories, identities, and new perspectives.

“Food tells you everything about a place - its people, history, and soul,” says Luisito Comunica. “With this Drop, we wanted to bring that energy to your feet. It’s fun, it’s expressive, and it’s 100% me.”

The campaign's dynamic social-first film, directed by Enchii Saiko, follows Luisito on what appears to be a global food journey. His signature narration guides the audience, revealing how exploring different cultures through food fosters a greater understanding of our own identities. The captivating edit culminates in a clever twist: Luisito didn't need to travel the world to embark on this exploration… he was in Mexico City (CDMX) the entire time. This reveal celebrates the rich 'melting pot' of cultures within his hometown, emphasising that exploration doesn't always require distant travel, but rather an immersion in the lives and stories of others.



"As a global creative agency with team members from many different countries, we take great pride in our rich and diverse cultural heritage," commented William Reed, executive creative director at Hey Honey. “Food unites us. Food brings us together. Food is a love language. And this is a worldwide truth. We’ve all experienced how exploring different cultures, often through food, helps us better understand ourselves and express our identities. That’s why it was such a joy to bring this message to life with Crocs and Luisito.”



The campaign is particularly timely, leveraging Luisito Comunica's established influence as a globally renowned content creator, YouTuber, and entrepreneur with over 44 million subscribers. His immersive travel vlogs and recent social commentary on global realities make him the ideal partner to resonate with an audience that values exploration, diversity, and authentic storytelling.



This collaboration reflects Crocs' bold, expressive DNA, blending it with Luisito's passion for authentic storytelling through food. The campaign's message, championed by both Crocs and Luisito, emphasises the importance of self-expression and embracing what makes you, you.



The campaign is set to launch this Wednesday, led by Luisito, supported by widespread promotion across his social media channels TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, retail e-commerce channels, and PR.



Audiences can find the new limited-edition collection at Crocs stores, select retailers across Mexico, and online at www.crocs.com.mx.

