work

Crocs - Luisito x Crocs - Drop 2

Crocs
21/07/2025
11
Presentando la nueva colaboración de Crocs con Luisito: Un viaje gastronómico por el mundo 🌎 🌮🥢 Drop 2 of Luisito x Crocs is here.

Ora sí viene lo chido! Hey Honey's latest work with Crocs and global content creator Luisito Comunica is a gastronomic journey that champions global curiosity and personal authenticity through the power of food.

The hero film with Luisito illustrates the vibrant "melting pot" of cultures within his hometown of Mexico City. It's a powerful reminder that true exploration doesn't always demand distant travel, but often an immersion in the rich stories and lives right on our doorstep.

Food is a universal language. It unites us and helps us understand and express our cultures. It's been a privilege working with Crocs and Luisito to bring this message to life.

