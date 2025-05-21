Louane Channels Duality and Self-Expression in Bold New Crocs Campaign

​Hey Honey, the social-first creative agency, has launched a bold, emotionally rich campaign for footwear brand Crocs starring French Eurovision icon Louane, to celebrate the release of her limited-edition collection.

The collaboration turns self-expression into a statement of purpose. Inspired by Louane’s musical universe and her deeply personal journey, the international campaign explores themes of confidence, individuality, and neurodiversity with style and substance.

The work leans into Louane’s duality: light and dark, bold and sensitive, sparkle and steel. The creative tension reflects Louane’s journey and the introspective themes of her album, Solo.

A 40-second film, narrated with an emotional voiceover by Louane, introduces black and red versions of herself - symbolising the two limited-edition pairs in the collection - each representing a facet of her duality.

In the film, the viewer enters Louane’s red universe, stylised with romantic and whimsical motifs, including her iconic rose, evoking passion and power. Then, we’re drawn into Louane’s black world, embellished with diamonds and prism effects that symbolise strength and independence, mirroring the metallic design of the black pair.

The film builds to a crescendo - visually, narratively, and sonically - resolving the tension between her black and red selves. This final moment celebrates the coexistence of both sides as the driving force behind her success, culminating in a powerful shot of Louane on stage, nodding to her performance at Eurovision 2025.

​William Reed, executive creative director at Hey Honey, commented, “The moment we decide not to care about what others think of us is when we can fully embrace who we see in the mirror - our true selves. In a world with so much external pressure influencing our self-belief, we wanted to create an unapologetic anthem that celebrates self-confidence and everything that makes you, you.”

This collaboration is a fusion of musical artistry and casual fashion, reflecting the poetic elegance that Louane expresses, while staying true to Crocs’ bold, expressive DNA.

Louane explained her role in the collab, "Collaborating with Crocs was an obvious choice. I've always seen this brand as a true field of personal expression, a bit like music. Through this collection, I was able to tell an intimate story, between strength and vulnerability, light and shadow. The red, the roses, the diamonds, the bolts... every detail comes from me, from what I feel, from what I live. It's a mix of softness, intensity, and authenticity - exactly like my album Solo."

Hey Honey’s client, Yann Le Bozec, group vice president - head of marketing Crocs International (APAC/EMEA/India/LATAM), said, “The collaboration represents everything that both Crocs and Louane stand for: self-expression, confidence and individuality.”

Other aspects of the campaign created by Hey Honey are a library of still images that reflect the two limited edition styles - Louane x Crocs Bae Clog and Louane x Crocs Classic Clog - for social and online use. The film can be found on YouTube and Crocs’ social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook.

Hey Honey has worked with Crocs since 2019.

The Louane X Crocs collection is available on Crocs.fr, Crocs.eu and exclusive e-tail partner Zalando.fr.

