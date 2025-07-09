Hey Honey Scores EcoVadis Gold and Publishes First Impact Report

Hey Honey has earned the EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing it in the top 5% of companies assessed globally for sustainability. This achievement follows the publication of its first-ever Impact Report, which details how the agency is putting sustainability and purpose at the heart of its operations, client work, and agency life.

This double milestone signals a growing shift in the industry where sustainability is evolving beyond being just a CSR add-on. It needs to be a core business strategy for agencies that advise global brands, and for those who are committed to leading with purpose.

The new report, 'Hey Honey Impact Report 2025,' sets out the agency’s "BeeGood" strategy, mapping clear actions across People, Planet, and Partnerships. It also highlights Hey Honey's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its active participation as a member of the UN Global Compact Network Netherlands, Creatives for Climate, and the Ethical Agency Alliance.

Chris Adams, founder and chief impact officer, said, "Publishing our first Impact Report and earning EcoVadis Gold proves that agencies of any size can drive real, measurable change. Our creative work shapes how brands behave, and that influence comes with responsibility. Both milestones validate the work we have done and are doing on our journey to embed purpose and sustainability into our work."

Highlights from the Impact Report include:

​People: Continued commitment to a four-day work week to support mental health and well-being, and a leadership team comprising 60% women in leadership roles.

Planet: Completion of the agency's first CO2 emissions report, in partnership with Regreener, plus a pledge to upskill 30% of its staff in anti-greenwashing education.

Partnerships: Embedding SDG commitments into the majority of client contracts and supporting non-profits through pro bono and low-bono services.

The recognition from EcoVadis, a global sustainability ratings platform, follows Hey Honey’s rise from a bronze medal in 2022 to gold status. A big jump that reflects its ambitious environmental and social impact targets.

With brand purpose and ESG credentials increasingly influencing consumer and client decisions, Hey Honey’s proactive approach is a clear sign of where the advertising industry is heading.

Hey Honey extends a special thank you to all contributors and partners who made the Impact Report and these achievements possible. The full "Hey Honey Impact Report 2025" is available to view here.