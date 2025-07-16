OVERVIEW



With over a century of banking experience, 22nd State Bank created Always.bank as a forward-functioning subsidiary built specifically for the needs of small businesses. To introduce the brand, we developed a launch campaign that positions Always.bank as more than a lender, it's a true partner in the entrepreneurial journey. The campaign showcases the deep, ongoing relationship the bank builds with small business, from the initial spark of an idea to the hard-earned victories that follow. With the line "Let's build something amazing", the campaign highlights both the emotional connection and the practical support Always.bank offers at every stage of business, establishing the brand as a trusted ally for small businesses.​

