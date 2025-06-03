"It Feels Like Directing Again": Simon Levene on the Creative Power of AI in Filmmaking

​Simon Levene is embracing AI-generated filmmaking as his latest creative venture.



“You’ve got to see it as an opportunity,” Simon says, speaking about his latest short film created entirely with AI tools, including Google's Veo 3. The text-to-video model allows directors to describe each shot in detail, putting them in full control of the visuals without ever stepping on set.

“AI is transforming our world,” Simon says. “There’s going to be good and bad. Yes, there are uncomfortable, long-standing copyright issues, and of course it will impact a lot of jobs. But AI isn’t going away - and it’s indisputably an incredible creative tool that offers amazing creative scope.” He points to Google’s latest video model as a clear example. “Veo 3 is a game changer. It’s the first version to offer synced sound as well as moving images, and the performance levels finally make it usable for someone like me - a comedy director - where timing and tone are everything.”

Despite concerns that AI-generated video might feel lifeless, Simon believes the opposite is possible. “It’s all about direction,” he explains. “You still decide on lens choices, art direction, lighting, even performance. You just don’t need a physical shoot.” With a skilled director guiding the process, the results can feel just as rich and real as traditionally filmed footage. This film, 'Please Rotate Your Phone', was designed specifically for AI, not adapted from a live-action concept, enabling a much faster workflow. From script to screen, including editing and sound, the entire project took less than a week. “The speed is incredible,” Simon says. “You’re not dealing with scheduling, crews, or locations. You can try out an idea, see if it works, and keep going. All without needing funding or traditional resources.”

There’s also a unique thrill in the process. “You write a prompt, wait five minutes, and then see what comes back. Sometimes it’s exactly what you pictured. Other times it surprises you. That anticipation makes it a little magical.” Simon has been experimenting with AI for six months, and is already focused on building projects that are native to this new medium. For him, the creative possibilities are just beginning. “This isn’t about replacing filmmakers,” he says. “It’s about giving them more freedom.”