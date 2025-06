Ben Tonge’s new 'Love Island' ad has dropped, and it’s packed with playful chaos. Inspired by Maya Jama’s tough-love attitude, the spot jokes about everything from turning Casa Amor into an ice rink to throwing in curly straws and pigtails for good measure.

It’s fun, unpredictable, and a little bit ridiculous – exactly what 'Love Island' fans come back for each year. The ad leans into the drama, with a clear message: this summer’s season is all about the twists and turns.