A Small Scooter Holds Big Bargains in Aldi's SpecialBuys Spot

03/06/2025
McCann Manchester launches the campaign with Dark Energy Films director Greg Bray

Aldi UK and McCann Manchester have launched a new 30-second TV spot for 'SpecialBuys,' directed by Dark Energy Films' Greg Bray. The ad follows Mary, a proud Aldi regular, as she cruises past her nosy neighbour in a mobility scooter towing a trailer full of bizarre bargains - from flowers to an inflatable octopus.

With minimal dialogue and maximum charm, the spot captures the delightfully odd world of Aldi shoppers who know to expect the unexpected. “It’s visual storytelling at its funniest,” says director Greg Bray.

The campaign was produced by Craft Manchester, with creative leads Conrad Robson and Sean Carey.

Credits
