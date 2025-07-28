senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Hilton Goes Behind the Roar with England Lionesses

28/07/2025
Hilton has released a new campaign starring the England Lionesses, directed by Ben Jones and filmed in early June, just weeks before the team’s historic UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 win

Hilton has released a new campaign starring the England Lionesses, directed by Ben Jones and filmed in early June, just weeks before the team’s historic UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 win. A longtime collaborator with the squad, Ben brings a decade of experience working with the players, capturing their energy and unity on and off the pitch.

“It’s always a real pleasure to work with the England Lionesses, as I have done over the last 10 years, as the players always come with a great attitude and are fun, open and honest on camera,” said Ben. “This was always going to be a great couple of days shooting for Hilton, as the players were all super excited about the upcoming Euros, and as it turned out they were right to be. What a result and what a tournament. Not sure if my nerves are quite back to normal yet.”

The campaign offers a behind-the-scenes look at the team just before they kicked off what would become a championship-winning run. It also reflects Hilton’s continued commitment to women’s football and the shared values of confidence, preparation, and unforgettable experiences.

