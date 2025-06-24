senckađ
The Annual Cannes Global Producers’ Dinner in Photos

24/06/2025
Hosted by Little Black Book with Comcast Technology Solutions and Peach, the Cannes dinner brought together 80 top industry leaders for a night of connection and celebration

On Wednesday 18th June, The Global Producers’ Dinner returned for its fourth consecutive year in Cannes, once again drawing a high-caliber guest list from across the global advertising and production scene.

Hosted by Little Black Book, in partnership with Comcast Technology Solutions and Peach, the exclusive dinner brought together 80 senior figures from agencies, brands, and production companies for a relaxed and celebratory evening - recognizing the outstanding work and collaboration that drives the industry forward.

Set in the lively outdoor space of LBB's favourite Lebanese restaurant in central Cannes, the event offered attendees a rare opportunity to connect and swap stories over a glass of wine and a truly delicious meal. Here's a snapshot of what went down....
















