All The Photo Highlights From The LBB & Friends Beach 2025

What a week! Over five sun-soaked days, more than 5,000 of you joined us at the LBB & Friends Beach in Cannes for big ideas, good company, and a few well-earned glasses of rosé.

Whether you came for the conversation, the connections, or just a moment to unwind by the sea - thank you for making this year’s beach something special. It was a week full of energy, creativity, and unforgettable moments.

See you next year!













#













































































































Thanks again to our amazing sponsors!









Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association​

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer MediaOutdoor | Cannes Lions

Croud | Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

| KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

| MSQ | Nouri Films | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo