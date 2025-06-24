senckađ
news
All The Photo Highlights From The LBB & Friends Beach 2025

24/06/2025
See our selected shots from Cannes between Monday 16th to Friday 20th June 2025 on the LBB & Friends Beach

What a week! Over five sun-soaked days, more than 5,000 of you joined us at the LBB & Friends Beach in Cannes for big ideas, good company, and a few well-earned glasses of rosé.

Whether you came for the conversation, the connections, or just a moment to unwind by the sea - thank you for making this year’s beach something special. It was a week full of energy, creativity, and unforgettable moments.

See you next year!




#




























Thanks again to our amazing sponsors!



Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer MediaOutdoor | Cannes Lions

Croud Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

 | KEEP  | LIA - London International Awards

 | MSQ | Nouri Films  | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo

