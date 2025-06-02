Good Behavior Hires GRG Partners for Midwest Representation

Full-service production company Good Behavior, which was named an Adage A-List Production Company Standout in 2025, has expanded its national reach by hiring Austin-based directorial representation firm GRG Partners for representation in the Midwest. Good Behavior was founded in 2024 by director Pete Marquis and partners Victoria Guenier and Adam Lawson. The company specialises in comedy advertising and represents Marquis and former agency creative director Mike Egan for directing.

In 2025, Good Behavior expanded its capabilities into a full-service operation with post-production capabilities by signing renowned comedy editor Dick Gordon, who has edited with top ad agencies, creatives, directors and brands for over 25 years. In naming Good Behavior to its vaunted A-List this year, Adage commented, “Good Behavior launched only last June, but the production company quickly made its mark in the world of comic spots with a slew of winners. Agencies including Mischief @ No Fixed Address, BBDO, Deutsch, Saatchi, The Martin Agency and Dentsu all lined up to work with Good Behavior.”

“Good Behavior is now live in the Midwest, with our awesome new partner GRG Partners,” said Victoria Guenier, executive producer at Good Behavior. “They are so experienced and we're so excited to partner up with them.''

GRG Partners is an independent firm representing some of the best film and commercial directors in the world. The firm’s partners are Gay Guthrey, Katy Richter and Heather Guillen. GRG joins the Good Behavior sales team along with Milktoast on the east coast and Stephanie Stephens on the west coast.

“At GRG, we believe that our greatest successes come from the genuine joy we share in collaboration,” said Gay. “That’s why we’re so excited to welcome the team at Good Behavior. Led by Pete Marquis and Victoria Guenier, Good Behavior brings an unmistakable sense of fun, impeccable taste, and an unwavering commitment to excellence in everything they do.”

“Pete and Victoria just get it,” said Katy. “They hold their work to the highest standards—and they never forget to enjoy the process. Their spirit and creative energy are a perfect fit for GRG, and we can’t wait to create amazing things together.”

