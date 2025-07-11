7-Eleven Celebrates Slurpee Day with Free Sips and a Splash of Tongue-Toos

​7-Eleven, Inc.'s annual birthday tradition is coming back in a bold and colourful way this Slurpee drink season. Tastebuds across the US are in for a treat on Friday, July 11 (7/11), when the world's largest convenience retailer celebrates its 98th birthday by offering a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations accross the US.



Slurpee has always been more than a drink — it's a badge of honour. This year, fans' taste buds will do the talking with the debut of 'Tongue-toos,' first-of-its-kind temporary tongue tattoos activated by Slurpee. Simply enjoy a Slurpee drink, apply the tattoo on the tongue, and wait for the big reveal. Inspired by the signature colour mark a Slurpee drink leaves behind on the tongue, tongue-toos are an homage to this colourful rite of passage every Slurpee drink connoisseur knows well. The tattoo features the brand's signature 'S' in four vibrant shade options: blue, green, red and purple.

That's not all! The fan-favourite MOUNTAIN DEW INFINITE SWIRL flavour is making its much-anticipated return to stores in the first ever Big Gulp and Slurpee drink varieties. The vibrant blue pineapple-berry blend is making a splash in every form: Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks, as well as 20-ounce bottles.

"This Slurpee Day, we're mixing things up with new flavours, our celebratory swag and even a twist designed to mark tastebuds in the coolest way possible," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We love finding new ways to amp up the Slurpee drink experience and creating lasting moments for our customers, on Slurpee Day and all year round."

Customers can celebrate Slurpee Day in more ways than one, including:

Another Free Slurpee Drink: Loyalty members can keep the celebration going all month long by scanning their rewards information on Slurpee Day to get a coupon for another free small Slurpee drink to redeem before July 31.

Birthday Collection Capsule: Whether a July 11 birthday twin or just a die-hard Slurpee drink enthusiast, fans can check out the popular Birthday Collection capsule from 7Collection, the retailer's official online merchandise shop, for the perfect way to gear up for Slurpee drink season in style.

7NOW Delivery: To keep the party going beyond the store, 7-Eleven is giving customers $7.11 off a $20+ purchase when they use promo code 711DAY via the 7NOW® Delivery app, allowing them to enjoy the festivities from wherever they are.

Flavour and colour will collide in every sip at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores this Slurpee Day.

