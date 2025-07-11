senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
Coors Light Takes a Patrick Mahomes Plunge

11/07/2025
The quirky spot was directed by Pete Marquis and produced by Good Behavior

Coors Light shows what it’s like to be as chill as Patrick Mahomes in the Patrick Plunge, a new spot directed by Pete Marquis and produced by Good Behavior.

It’s a cold plunge shaped exactly like Patrick’s head. The inside of Patrick Mahomes’ head is said to be the chillest place ever. Creative agency Mischief @NoFixed Address developed the campaign. It dives into the chill popularity of cold plunges among athletes and wellness enthusiasts.

Kansas City fans will get the chance to experience the plunge at the KC Live event space on July 19. Fans can enter for a chance to participate by donating $15 to Mahomes’ charity here. Starting July 15 at noon ET, the brand will also sell 45 Mini Patrick Plunges—miniature versions of the cold plunge designed to keep drinks cool—for $40 each here, also benefiting Mahomes charities.

Credits
