NJM Insurance Redefines 'Great' with No Jingles No Mascots Campaign

Brownstein and NJM Insurance Group have launched an entirely new advertising campaign that supports their long-running and acclaimed 'No Jingles or Mascots: Just Great Insurance' work by communicating the numerous reasons that NJM is truly 'great.'



This new work, titled 'Great,' plays off the overused and often hollow nature of the word, showing how NJM stands apart by delivering genuinely great insurance through integrity, service, and trust. Whether it's The Great Hugh-dini (a magician who hasn’t totally honed his craft yet) or The Great Crater of Craterville (a literal hole in the ground), the work pokes fun at inflated uses of the word and reaffirms NJM’s belief that real greatness is earned by doing what’s right.

“We’ve all heard the word ‘great’ tossed around so much it’s lost meaning – which made it the perfect setup for this campaign,” said Gary Greenberg, chief creative officer at Brownstein. “By holding up a mirror to how absurdly we overuse that word, we were able to spotlight how NJM redefines greatness; not through hype or gimmicks, but through action. The humour is dry, the scenarios are all too real, and the message is simple: greatness isn’t claimed, it’s proven.”

Brownstein partnered with acclaimed commercial comedy director Pete Marquis and production company Good Behavior, which was named a 2025 Ad Age A-List Production Company Standout.

“From the outset, we knew this concept called for a visual style and comedic rhythm that could carry the weight of the message without relying on spectacle,” said Victoria Guenier, executive producer at Good Behavior. “The humour lives in the details, and our partnership with Brownstein successfully brought this vision to life to showcase NJM’s greatness.”

The campaign is meant to close the gap between those aware of NJM and those who consider it the next time they’re shopping for home or auto insurance. With messaging grounded in NJM’s consistently high policyholder satisfaction, award-winning claims service, and honest, gimmick-free approach, the work highlights why 95% of NJM customers renew year over year.



This campaign showcases 4 new spots launching in June across TV/OLV, streaming audio, social, and digital channels.

