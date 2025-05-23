Gen Z Insights: Cyberpunk Streets to Mountain Souls in China

A quiet wave of self-redemption is rippling through gen z. Worn down by endless workweeks, they’re not just taking time off—they’re literally running for the hills. Swapping glass towers for mountain trails, they dive into something raw, breathing, and unfiltered.



Out in nature, they try to shed the stale scent of office life that has settled into their skin, hoping the wind will clear away the mental clutter left by the 9-9-6 grind. It’s not merely an escape—it’s a reckoning with what it truly means to feel alive again.



01

PLANT PLAY, ON REPEAT



Once considered a pastime for the middle-aged, plant parenting has swiftly become a cherished passion for young people. The variety of plants they cultivate continues to expand—beyond the classics, each season introduces new varieties and creative ways to engage with nature.



E-commerce data reveals that "plant blind boxes" have surged in popularity, with sales increasing by 320% as young people seek fun and playful ways to connect with the outdoors.



Young workers glued to screens for over 10 hours a day are turning to low-maintenance succulents, creating their own “natural oxygen bars” at their desks. Some even use AI-powered smart pots that monitor plant health in real-time, customise care tips, and express the plants’ moods through cute emoji faces—instantly transforming them into digital desk pets!



On Xiaohongshu, the hashtag #GreenPlants has garnered 2.11 billion views. Users share countless plant care tips, and some even craft tiny moss landscapes inspired by the mystical world of Avatar.



02

OUTDOOR VIBES, LIGHT & WILD



Lightweight outdoor activities focus on gear that’s light, with no entry barriers, emphasising experience and youthfulness. According to iResearch’s Lightweight Outdoor Industry White Paper, China’s outdoor crowd totals 540 million people, with an impressive 93.2% identified as lightweight adventurers.



For city-dwelling young people craving nature, no special training or skills are needed. These low-intensity, easy-going outings don’t require roughing it with tents or enduring harsh conditions. Instead, they offer a relaxed, low-risk experience that only requires basic protection to rejuvenate both body and mind.



Whether camping, casual biking, running, hiking, or taking a spontaneous short trip, it’s all about a seamless transition from city life to nature.



The belief that “people should live where there’s no ceiling” has become a shared conviction among young people, leading to the phenomenon of “one outdoor person per capita” emerging nationwide.



Parks across the country buzz with groups playing “Tom and Jerry,” as young adults collectively relive childhood memories, turning hide-and-seek into an art form while using phones to track one another. Even the biting cold of winter can’t dampen their outdoor passion—snowball fights at Beijing’s Chaoyang Park attract hundreds, igniting citywide snowball wars.



From green parks to urban squares and streets, every corner has transformed into an outdoor playground. Frisbee and skateboarding are popping up everywhere, with Frisbee alone amassing 470 million searches on Xiaohongshu.



These accessible, beginner-friendly lightweight sports allow young people to squeeze in fun games with friends right after work, any day of the week.









03

FROM TRAILS TO TRENDS: OUTDOOR GEAR MAKING A STYLE STATEMENT



As outdoor sports become lightweight, gear is no longer restricted to specific outdoor settings; it’s gradually being integrated into young people’s everyday wardrobes. Take the beloved “best cosmetic treatment for men”—the trusty technical jacket.



Meanwhile, “mountain-core” fashion has risen in popularity, with functional outdoor wear and trail-ready gear dominating fashion charts.



This trend, known as “Gorpcore,” is not just about looking cool; it blends style with practicality and performance, evolving into a daily urban uniform for young people.



From “one pair of running shoes to rule them all” to proudly flaunting the “full marathon kit,” young consumers are upgrading their outdoor gear needs, transitioning from basic essentials to professional-grade, quality-focused purchases.



The outdoor world’s “middle-class trinity”—Arc’teryx, Lululemon, and Salomon—has captured the attention of the youth, often replacing luxury brands as status symbols of urban elites.



Outdoor products experienced explosive growth during the 2024 Double Eleven shopping festival, with sales of cycling, skiing, and outdoor apparel soaring by 300% year-on-year.



Additionally, cutting-edge tech gear such as Gore-Tex waterproof breathable fabrics, PrimaLoft insulation, Vibram soles with superior grip, and tough-as-nails Cordura materials have resonated with the young generation and gained widespread recognition. As outdoor consumption becomes younger and more diverse, innovation in functionality is key to capturing the hearts of youth.



04

GEN Z’S “PLANTPLACE” SOCIAL TURF



The outdoors has become the go-to hangout for young people, increasingly woven into their daily lives. The fresh, vibrant energy of outdoor spaces serves as a powerful badge of personality, allowing them to express their social style and build quality circles where like attracts like.



In a relaxing environment away from daily hassles, outdoor meetups foster a sense of equality and closeness. For instance, campers who share a single portable stove often become instant friends.



Additionally, new outdoor and social trends continue to emerge—such as “business runs” sweeping through Beijing’s corporate world, where meetings and team-building take place on the move, or young urbanites embarking on adventurous blind dates while scouting for solid teammates among nature.



Data shows that activities like pet hikes, stargazing murder mysteries, and streamside tea parties receive 63% more engagement than typical gatherings. Many users report that the people they meet in the wild feel far more genuine than those encountered in bars.



This blend of nature and connection is rewriting social norms, transforming the outdoors into a vibrant “plantplace,” a new social arena where gen z cultivates friendships as naturally as the plants around them.









05

NATURE HEALS, MIND FEELS



The notion that fresh air benefits the lungs and sunshine aids in calcium absorption has become deeply ingrained. As a result, camping has surged in popularity, and outdoor healing activities like forest bathing, lawn lounging, and water yoga are gaining traction. Beijing’s Chaoyang Park has quickly transformed into a public “beach,” where scenes of “relaxed chilling” spread nationwide, resembling a large-scale collective sunbathing performance art, with people fully embracing nature’s restorative power.



Additionally, “five-senses therapy,” based on natural healing, has gained tremendous popularity among young people, with neuroscience demonstrating its significant impact on the nervous system.



Visual therapy utilises natural atmospheres and colors to stimulate the eyes; auditory therapy incorporates sounds of water, birds, and wind to evoke nature’s beauty; olfactory therapy uses aromatherapy with plant scents or essential oils to stimulate the brain; taste therapy emphasises incorporating edible plants into recipes for mindful eating; and tactile therapy encourages participants to touch various plant textures for sensory stimulation.











OUR WORK…



WHERE’S SPRING, DUCKYO?

ADVERTISER/BRAND: MASTER KONG

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE



From leisurely city walks to exciting “special forces-style” adventure, and from discovering local markets to embracing the “20-minute effect” in parks, these experiences offer young people a revitalising escape from stress, allowing them to seize vibrant moments of joy.



Master Kong’s Tomato Egg Beef Noodles taps into this desire for quick getaways by collaborating with the beloved Duckyo IP for a whimsical campaign titled “Duck Out, Double the Fun.” Featuring the delightful Tomato Trio alongside Duckyo in the enchanting mini-series “Where’s Spring, Duckyo?”, the campaign also includes a limited-edition noodle pack and exciting surprise merchandise!



The playful phrases on the co-branded packaging resonate with youth, perfectly capturing their sentiments: “Leave behind workplace chill, and bask in the breeze,” and “When it comes to work and ambition, I choose the mountain.”



These clever expressions reflect young people's struggles in the workplace while inspiring them to embrace the outdoors. In the time it takes to savor a bowl of rich tomato egg beef noodles, they discover a fleeting escape, where sweet and sour joys flourish under the spring sun.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR BUSINESSES & BRANDS…



BRAND × GEN Z: THE GREAT OUTDOOR REMIX



China’s natural healing economy has surged past 200 billion yuan, with consumers aged 18 to 30 accounting for over 65% of the spending.



For young people, nature serves as both a gateway and an escape. They turn to the outdoors to breathe life anew—allowing sunlight and breezes to sweep away the shadows of work and daily stress while seizing every opportunity to embrace nature through outdoor activities.



As terms like “stepping into the outdoors” and “natural healing” become lifestyle keywords for youth, brands must genuinely understand their yearning for nature and mental relaxation—joining them in vibrant, authentic natural settings to create meaningful mind-body experiences that resonate deeply.







