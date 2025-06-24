Cannes Young Lions: A Creative Odyssey Grounded in Humanity

As the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity wraps up, Young Lions competitors from Dentsu Creative China - Danni Liu, Biko (Yuhang) Lin, Pu Li, and Jody (Qiudi) Guo - recount their transformative creative odyssey after five thrilling days of global competition and immersive experiences in dazzling Cannes, France.





Q> What was the most enchanting surprise on this Cannes journey?

We witnessed that 'creativity' truly exists.



In the finals for the Film category, the gold medallists from Guatemala presented a stunning piece conceived in just 48 hours, shown for a fleeting ten seconds on the big screen.



The audience, including competitors like us, erupted in a wave of applause. In that exhilarating moment, young creatives from diverse backgrounds celebrated together, rejoicing in the essence of 'creative excellence.'



Such electrifying moments happen almost every day at Cannes, reminding us of the allure of the 'Oscars of Advertising'.



A great idea has the power to connect with everyone, stirring applause and bonds that transcend cultural divides.





Q> At Dentsu Beach House, who did you meet and what did you talk about?



The vibe at the Beach House was electric, creating perfect moments for connecting with dentsu colleagues from all around the globe.



We had the pleasure of chatting with several industry veterans. Ishihara-san reminisced about his journey since joining dentsu in 1999, while we shared our own first-time experiences at Cannes. We were also thrilled to meet Hiro-san and Jean Lin, who offered us inspiring words before the competition. Their insights underscored the enduring charm and camaraderie of dentsu as a century-old network.

With Jean Lin and Hiro San



Oh, and the sushi at the dentsu beach house was simply divine!

Lunch at Denstu Beach House







Q> Have you connected with other young creatives there?

In addition to the four of us from Dentsu Creative China, Young Lions from dentsu offices in Finland, India, Switzerland, Kenya, Brazil, Japan, and Amsterdam also participated in this global competition.



One striking insight emerged: creativity is truly a universal language.



After an exhilarating 48 hours of fierce competition, we gathered with Sara and Delia, Young Lions from dentsu Switzerland, to review the shortlisted entries. Despite our diverse cultural backgrounds and languages, we found our standards for what constitutes 'creative excellence' to be remarkably in sync. We celebrated the same standout pieces, discovering works from various nations that tapped into similar 'human insights,' each expressed in their own localised manner.



This experience crystallised an important truth: “While insights should be deeply rooted in local contexts, outstanding creativity resonates on a global scale.”





Q> Which events left the strongest impression on you?



The highlight undoubtedly was the final night’s awards ceremony, where Sonita Alizadeh accepted the 2025 Cannes Lionheart Award. As she stepped onto the stage, the audience burst into applause, creating a moment that will linger in our memories forever.



Originating from Afghanistan, Sonita spent her early years in a welfare home after conflict shattered her family, leading to her being sold by her parents not once, but twice.

Her life could have easily followed the conventional trajectory of many local women, constrained by arranged marriages. Yet, destiny had a different plan; she stumbled upon rap - a genre that filled her with energy and purpose, ultimately inspiring her to create the viral hit 'Brides for Sale' at just 16 years old.



As she performed this powerful song at the ceremony, with lyrics stating, 'Scream, instead of a lifetime of silence for a woman,' her impactful words served as a reminder that the Festival isn’t solely about commercial success, but also about exploring our shared humanity, allowing us to hear the 'more distant cries.'





Q> What insights do you plan to integrate into your future work?



If one word could define this year’s Cannes Lions Festival, it would be “Human.”



In recent years, the conversation has heavily revolved around AI. However, this year marked a transition - a collective introspection within the industry: What can advertising offer humanity where AI cannot connect?



The consensus among speakers became abundantly clear: It’s the long-term value, emotional resonance, and simplicity and power - elements that only “humans” can genuinely express - that resonate with audiences and elevate brand value.



Additionally, the industry reshaped its perception of AI, realising that “AI should be seen as a tool, not the ultimate solution.







Q> What inspires you love for the creative industry?



In contrast to other sectors, the creative industry begins with a keen understanding of the world around us. Inspiration can be found in the most ordinary experiences - whether it’s through sports, history, gaming, or music - providing a rich tapestry of insights to draw from. Each medium offers a unique avenue to express perspectives and attitudes, with the power to challenge societal norms, which fills us with excitement.



Would I recommend this path to younger learners? Absolutely! I would assure them that creativity is alive and well, and motivate them with the phrase: “Achieve Greatness.”

With Ishihara San and APAC Team





Q> For brands looking to enter global markets, what should they keep in mind when engaging with young consumers worldwide?



Brands must prioritise establishing a genuine 'deep connection' rather than settling for a superficial 'touch' with local cultures.



This year’s Cannes Lions Festival revealed a powerful takeaway, evident in both the Young Lions’ submissions and the overall shortlist: The insights that truly resonate with young consumers are deeply rooted in their distinct cultural contexts. By dedicating time to understand the lifestyles, values, challenges, and passions of local youth, brands can uncover meaningful insights that truly resonate.





Q> What tips can you share for international brands and marketers looking to engage with young people in China?



Start by exploring the social media platforms that engage Chinese youth, like Xiaohongshu, and tune into the conversations and trends that capture their attention. It’s essential to understand that the social networks popular among young people in China differ significantly from those in other parts of the world.



Beyond analysing data to shape a profile of Chinese youth, a more effective strategy is to engage directly with 'living individuals.' By immersing yourself in their daily media habits and cultural contexts, marketers can gain deeper insights into their behaviours and preferences.

​

