Elizabeth McClanahan on Creating Music That Stands Out from the Crowd

With over a decade of experience in audio post-production, Elizabeth McClanahan brings a refined ear, technical expertise, and a passion for audio storytelling to Machine’s New York team.
Elizabeth’s journey in sound began in her hometown of New Orleans, where she recorded jazz musicians, before relocating to New York to work in audio post. Over the past decade, she has worked at some of the city’s most prestigious studios, spending nine years at Heard City and four years at Barking Owl. During this time, she shaped the sound on campaigns for major brands including Google, Pepsi, Airbnb, and ESPN, while also leading sound design and mix on award-winning films.
She sat down with LBB to discuss the composers and electronic/electroacoustic music pioneers who inspire her, what it means to be a self confessed ‘vinyl nerd’, and discovering new music through travelling…
Elizabeth> The most important thing in a mix is making sure that the story comes across clearly, so my starting point is always dialogue and/or VO. Clean, understandable dialogue and VO helps the viewer connect with the characters and also builds a solid foundation for the mix. After addressing dialogue and VO, I move on to the music edit, and then continue with backgrounds, SFX, and other details.
Elizabeth> I agree, and I’m a big fan of collaboration, especially if Foley is involved. Some of my most memorable sessions involve Foley teamwork. If we’re recording exploding soda cans, ripping orange peels, squeezing relish and soap from a bottle, or capturing detailed cloth movements, working together to add texture and detail to a Foley performance is always a fun process!
Elizabeth> For me, the most satisfying part of my job is the puzzle-solving aspect. Whether technical (hiding noisy dialogue behind the perfect car-by), or creative (building the sound of a melting alien tentacle), I enjoy crafting a good mix by solving whatever challenges come my way.
Elizabeth> Music and sound play a vital role in capturing audience attention – a scarce resource in today’s saturated media landscape. Grabbing and maintaining attention is more challenging than it’s ever been. The right music cue or sound effect is the perfect tool to quickly convey a brand’s vibe and message. I think the most important thing we can do to engage viewers is to make sure everything sounds clear on multiple platforms/playback devices, in order to make an immediate impact. Focusing on a mix that really pops will help the film stand out from the crowd.
Elizabeth> I really gravitate toward composers and electronic/electroacoustic music pioneers like Delia Derbyshire, Suzanne Ciani, Wendy Carlos, Harry Partch, Francis Beby, and Pierre Henry. All of these artists have created wonderful music, but they were also responsible for incredible technical innovations.
Elizabeth> Audio engineer Bruce Swedien had a famous saying, ‘Compression is for kids’. While I do use compression and limiting in my mixes, I really make an effort to preserve transients and not solely rely on compression to find and maintain clarity in a mix.
Elizabeth> I usually like things quiet if I’m reading or parsing information, but I often put on music at the end of the day for fun!
Elizabeth> Some of my favourite mixes are ones that sound good anywhere! I try to focus on maintaining clarity and crisp details that translate from a large space to a phone.
Elizabeth> On my commute, I either listen to a history podcast, some music, or I read a book. When I get home after work, I love putting on a record to relax.
Elizabeth> I’m definitely a vinyl nerd! My collection is mostly made up of jazz, punk, ska/rocksteady, electronic/experimental, and world music.
Elizabeth> Outside of music and sound, one of my favourite things to do is travel, and I love collecting vinyl. Each time I visit a new country, I make an effort to stop by a record shop and pick out a few things. People who work at record stores are wonderful to chat with, and they often have excellent recommendations! It’s a terrific way to discover new music.
Elizabeth> I’ve begun to enjoy listening to a wider variety of genres, but I think the most important thing I’ve been focusing on lately is finding the time to really sit, focus, and enjoy an album in its entirety.