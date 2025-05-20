HubSpot's Fantastical Business World Makes Impossible Growth Possible

​Arts & Letters has patnered with HubSpot to launch its latest campaign 'Impossible Growth Made Impossibly Easy'.



The new campaign highlights the easy use of HubSpot’s AI tools, and how that ease can be a game-changer for growth.

In each spot, we established a reality-distorting, business-physics-breaking world that HubSpot’s AI-powered tools make possible. In particular, 'Force Multiplier' shines a light on HubSpot’s Customer Agent. In the spot, you’ll see the character continually multiply until versions of her turn a cavernous office into a lively, bustling place to work. This represents how HubSpot serves as an extension of support teams, automatically resolving customer queries 24/7.

"In these spots, capturing the impossible in a believable way was key,” said Toliver Roebuck, creative director at Arts & Letters. “It made the most sense to shoot practically, with multiple in-camera techniques, to ground our physics-defying scenes in reality. While it sounds counterintuitive, by integrating motion-controlled and high-speed cameras with precise choreography, we were able to significantly reduce the CGI needed for the spots.

In the Force Multiplier spot, motion control allowed us to do several passes, each time having our talent play the part of different versions of herself. We were then able to stitch each pass together seamlessly creating a powerful multiplicative effect with moments where our talent interacted with herself leaving viewers with a "wow, how did they do that?" reaction.

Filming practically also came with the added benefit of making for a fun shoot filled with on-set music and good vibes."

“Each of the spots bends the rules of time in a different way,” said Patrick Daughters, director. “Motion control was the ideal technique because it is essentially a tool that allows the camera to cheat the constraints of time. Shooting practically was important to keep the spots feeling real and human. It's more effective advertising to portray powerful tech as something that amplifies a person's skill rather than replaces it. So, wherever possible we did things in camera, often in several passes, with little to no CGI. Doing things for real also has the added bonus of making the shoot fun and engaging for everyone involved.”

The integrated campaign just began rolling out and will continue to be live through September 30th. It includes a series of spots (3x:30s/:15s) which you can see running on YouTube and connected TV like Paramount+ and Peacock, along with broadcasts in France, Australia, and Germany. The campaign also includes radio (running on select podcasts like The Daily and Pivot, along with YouTube Podcasts, Spotify and Sirius XM), and OOH (running across the US, Paris, London, Sydney, and Stuttgart, Germany as billboards) to complement the films.

See more work from Arts & Letters here.