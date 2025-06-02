senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Business Platform Ramp Helps You 'Love Finance'

02/06/2025
289
Share
Arts & Letters and ProdCo director Jara Moravec challenges manual financial processes

Everyone dreads the task of expense reports and all of the headaches that come with the finance to-do’s, so Ramp and Arts & Letters latest campaign tells you how you can love finance.

Ramp is a six-year-old software company modernising how businesses manage finance. Its all-in-one finance operations platform has already helped 30K+ companies save time and money by automating expense management, corporate card management, bill payments, accounting workflows, and all those all-consuming tasks. While Ramp is already popular among modern companies like Shopify, Betterment and Zola, there are so many companies who can benefit from the Ramp magic. This campaign is designed to introduce the brand to the mainstream finance industry across many categories who are primed for their services.

Inspired by Ramp’s belief that finance teams deserve better, the 'Love Finance' brand platform is designed to challenge the longstanding notion that a manual, arduous process is good enough. The brand platform aims to bring heart and warmth to a category that’s for a long time been focused on pain points and functional benefits. 'Love Finance' is Ramp’s first brand platform and was developed with creative agency, Arts & Letters.

Arts & Letters are also proud customers of Ramp.

The platform launch campaign includes a series of films debuting on broadcast, streaming and on social channels. The films were directed by Jara Moravec of ProdCo. A second phase of the campaign will launch in September and all work is running across the US.

“Finance isn’t numbers. It’s people. Staying late to close the books, chasing down receipts like detectives, holding a company together one line item at a time,” said Geoff Castillo, creative director at Arts & Letters. “This campaign is for them. Because Ramp does more than just streamline their work - it fixes the parts of finance they hate, so they can finally love the job again.”

“Finance professionals are the heroes behind every business and they deserve beautiful tools that make their lives easier,” said Diego Zaks, VP of design at Ramp. "'Love Finance' is our ode to these teams, designed to celebrate the critical, often unseen work they do every day."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Arts & Letters Creative Co.
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Arts & Letters Creative Co.
Chasing Receipts
Ramp
02/06/2025
Closing the Books
Ramp
02/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1