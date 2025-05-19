Generations Collide in Pepsi MAX’s Epic Football Ad Revival

Pepsi MAX® has brought together football legends from across generations, clubs and countries in a new star-studded, global campaign. ‘Refresh the Game’ features today’s icons of women’s football united with legends of the past, as they refresh Pepsi MAX’s most memorable footballing moments over the past 50 years.

For half a century, Pepsi has been at the heart of football culture, delivering era-defining films that shine a light on the sport's most legendary figures. From Pelé’s debut in the 1970s to David Beckham’s Wild West standoff and Ronaldinho’s beachside brilliance. The launch of ‘Refresh the Game’ is no different - it's a celebration of footballing icons and the stars redefining the game today.

With record-breaking viewership and surging participation, women’s football is entering a new era in becoming the fastest growing sport on the planet and Pepsi MAX is committed to strengthening its future.

Its female lineup of worldclass talent including Lauren James, Leah Williamson, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen and Farah Jefry are rewriting the rules. Euro-conquering heroes, Champions League legends, prolific scorers, Ballon d’Or Feminin and Women's Super League royalty, this all-star lineup are defining dominance. On and off the pitch, their jaw-dropping skills, dynamic personalities, and unapologetic flair are changing the game.

‘Refresh the Game' opens with Alexia, Lauren, Caroline and Farah in a press conference before they are transported to famous scenes of the past. First up, Alexia joins Pelé on the pitch with scenes from the 1974 film Join the Pepsi Generation. Pelé and Alexia unite— he delivers a precision pass, and she, with effortless brilliance, rainbow flicks the ball over the defender.

Alexia Putellas, commented, "To be ‘playing’ with the legendary Pelé, even in a fictional game, is an opportunity I never thought possible. Growing up, Pelé was an icon on and off the pitch – and his legacy continues today. I hope this film helps ignite that kind of motivation in young athletes everywhere, showing them there is a place in football for everyone.”

Pele Foundation commented, “To see Pelé as a part of a campaign focused on inspiring the younger generation aligns with our efforts as a charity to empower children around the world. The film highlights the importance of lifting up other athletes and inspiring them to reach their potential. We’re glad that Pelé's legacy continues to live on.”

In an ode to Pepsi’s 2005 Surfers film the audience is transported into the iconic scene, where footballing legends Ronaldinho and Caroline Graham Hansen defy gravity effortlessly exchanging passes across the waves. Moments later, Leah Williamson arrives on the beach, delivering an epic volley toward the legendary Pepsi cooler just as Alexia Putellas grabs a refreshing can of Pepsi, before the film concludes with the ambassadors back in the present day.

Caroline Graham Hansen commented, "I remember so clearly watching the original Surfers film on TV when I was younger, so being part of this campaign and refreshing that scene felt quite surreal. The beach battle scene was so much fun, and working with fellow athletes brought out an extra level of energy in me.”

Ronaldinho commented, “Seeing the Surfer scene brought to life again has been so nostalgic and Graham Hansen steals the show. The film's message of inspiring young athletes is profoundly important to me. It demonstrates that ambitious dreams, coupled with unwavering effort, can lead to extraordinary achievements."

Leah Williamson commented, “I am so proud to be part of Pepsi MAX’s "Refresh the Game” campaign and to stand alongside legends of the game. It's a privilege to be part of something that unites generations and inspires the next wave of footballers around the world.”

The film cuts to David Beckham, standing in a wild west saloon, a reprise from 2003’s The Shootout. James intercepts an ice-cold bottle of Pepsi as it slides across the counter before it reaches the former England international. James then joins Jefry outside for a cheeky nutmeg before grabbing a can of Pepsi MAX.

Lauren James commented, "Sharing the screen with legendary players of the past and future is a dream come true. As a lifelong fan, getting the chance to appear in a Pepsi MAX campaign alongside players that are redefining today’s game will go down as a career highlight for me.”

David Beckham added, “We’re witnessing a new generation of sporting superstars, and it’s been an honour to feature alongside them. The players in this campaign have played a pivotal role in getting women’s football to where it is today.”

Farah Jefry commented, “Everyone grew up watching Pepsi MAX’s iconic football ads and to be starring in one of them myself has been an unbelievable experience. I never expected to be battling it out in the Wild West with my fellow footballer Lauren James!”

Steven Hind, CMO beverages, UK&I at Pepsi MAX commented, "Our new film, Refresh the Game, is a powerful tribute to football's iconic figures and a bold look at the game's dynamic future. At Pepsi MAX, we're actively investing in the growth of women's football, backing the game-changers who are pushing boundaries and igniting passion. Pepsi MAX's DNA is rooted in challenging norms and driving innovation – evident in both our products and partnerships – and this campaign embodies that spirit."

‘Refresh the Game’ celebrates the personalities of women’s football, whilst ensuring the next 50 years are just as legendary as the last. Pepsi MAX fans worldwide can follow Pepsi channels to see the film and more from the players as the campaign unfolds.

