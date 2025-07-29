



A scene carved into many a basketball lover’s mind; it’s 1985, and Michael Jordan steps onto the court to play his first and only game of basketball in Trieste, Italy. An exhibition game that was equal parts explosive and entertaining, it culminated in an iconic backboard-breaking dunk that was immortalised in sporting history from that moment on.

Revisited today as a tribute to Jordan’s sporting and cultural legacy, Nike’s ‘Shattered Backboard’ campaign combines basketball legend with Italian history. Marionette puppets fill Jordan’s incredibly large shoes, putting on the performance of a lifetime (for an audience of puppets) at the ‘Teatro Di Jordan’.