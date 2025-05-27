Dazed Studio Appoints Bunny Kinney as Global Executive Creative Director

Dazed Media has announced that Bunny Kinney has been appointed global executive creative director of Dazed Studio.

Mixing sub-culture with global pop, Dazed Studio places visionary brands at the centre of the moment through the cultural inflection points of style, music, sport, beauty, entertainment, and internet trends. Dazed Studio’s co-branded and white label projects sit alongside the Dazed universe - distinct yet unmistakably influenced by our creative DNA.

From 2017 to 2025, Bunny Kinney served as creative director of Nowness, an LVMH and Jefferson Hack founded arts and culture film platform. In 2018, Bunny was the founding editor of Dazed Beauty, a gen z-focused beauty platform co-created with makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, as part of his broader remit as editorial director of Dazed Media from 2017. Prior to this, he was creative director at i-D and Vice Media from 2015.

Bunny has an extensive background as a commercial video director and creative director in fashion and beauty, creating multimedia campaigns for leading brands such as Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Burberry, Gucci, Coach, and Estée Lauder. His work has earned numerous accolades, including a Silver Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and recognition on the 2016 Media Week 30 Under 30 list.

Jefferson Hack, CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media said, “Bunny is a visionary. From launching Dazed Beauty to the exceptional work he’s done to grow and expand NOWNESS in EMEA, Asia, and beyond, he has a natural ability to strategise, collaborate, and create stories with huge creative power. We are so excited to see Dazed Studio continue to grow its success under his leadership.”

Bunny Kinney, global executive creative director of Dazed Studio said, “I am so excited to build upon the incredible work Dazed Studio has created across the last decade. There’s no other place in the world truly and authentically pushing the culture forward like Dazed. It is a huge privilege to be invited to collaborate in writing this next chapter alongside Jefferson and the Dazed Media team.”

