Dazed Media Launches ‘Dazed Studio Insights (Live)’ to Decode the Future of Culture

​Dazed Media today announces the launch of Dazed Studio Insights (Live), a new digital event series designed to bridge the gap between brands and their audiences. Featuring expert speakers and exclusive insights drawn from Dazed’s global community, the series will explore what matters to the next generation—where they’re talking, what they’re saying, and how they feel about key topics and trends.

Dazed Studio Insights (Live) will be hosted on the 8th July at 10am, EST (3pm BST and 4pm CET) and offers executive-level decision-makers the opportunity to understand the preferences, behaviours, and motivations of young people shaping the future of culture. The series will cover a wide range of themes, including health, money, work, shopping, beliefs, home, travel, AI and identity, and the evolving relationship between brands and culture.

Developed for business leaders, this series provides actionable foresight to help measure brand perception, spark innovation, inform decision-making, uncover new opportunities, and build effective marketing strategies that drive growth.

“At a time defined by uncertainty, overconsumption, and ‘brain rot’ era, Dazed Studio Insights brings clarity to the chaos. Our team distils signals from our global community of next-gen tastemakers, rich editorial data, and leading cultural thinkers to help brands understand what matters now and apply strategies to prepare for what’s coming next.” commented Izzy Farmiloe, group brand strategy director, Dazed Studio

“This new insights event series will really pull on our community - the makers of Dazed, the Dazed Club and our powerful network of collaborators - to present the points of view that are shifting industry trends from the fringes to shape the mainstream.” said Bunny Kinney, global creative director, Dazed Studio

Hosted by Izzy Farmiloe, brand strategy director at Dazed Studio, this exclusive teaser session features key insights from the upcoming report, followed by a live Q&A with special guests including Ayo Fagbemi, co-founder of Explorers Club Studio, Grace McGrade, astrologist, writer, model, Laura Pitcher, senior writer, Dazed USA and Paria Farzaneh, fashion designer.

Click here to sign up to the online event.

L-R (Izzy Farmiloe, Ayo Fagbemi, Grace McGrade, Laura Pitcher and Paria Farzaneh)

