Dazed Studio Presents The Dazed Brand Summit

How Can Brands Matter Now? Dazed Studio heads to New York this August to unpack exactly that. The Dazed Brand Summit (NYC Edition) is a three-day creative gathering exploring the future of relevance in youth culture, and how brands can move beyond aesthetics to truly resonate.



Titled POST-COOL: Relevance, Resonance and the New Cultural Code, the summit reframes what it means to connect with next-gen audiences today. 'Cool' is no longer currency. Resonance is. Built on fresh research from Dazed Studio and curated by a community of emerging thinkers, creators, and cultural leaders, the event will dive deep into what’s breaking through, and what’s falling flat in brand culture right now, as a preview to Dazed Studio’s forthcoming annual youth culture report.



This year’s summit convenes creatives, strategists, artists, executives, students, gen z trailblazers, and cultural shapeshifters to explore one key idea: how to build trust, taste, and traction in a time of algorithmic anxiety and shifting cultural codes.

Isobel Farmiloe, brand strategy director, Dazed Studio said, “The idea of ‘cool’ has lost its edge; it’s become aesthetic shorthand rather than a true marker of connection. With Post-Cool, we’re asking a deeper question: what does it mean for a brand to matter now? This summit is about cutting through noise and hype to understand what truly resonates with the next generation; not just what looks good, but what feels real.”

Over the course of three days (August 5–7th, 2025), attendees will experience a dynamic series of sessions designed to spark real dialogue and actionable insight. Tuesday opens with a closed-door roundtable, Cultural Relevance Is the Brand Strategy, inviting brand leaders into a candid conversation on building trust and long-term traction beyond short-lived trends. Wednesday continues with a live insights session, What Actually Matters to gen z (Now), cutting through the clichés to surface the real emotional drivers and future visions of the next generation. The summit closes on Thursday with an evening panel and happy hour, The Culture Shapers: Taste, Tension & Trust in the Age of Anxiety,

hosted by Isobel Farmiloe and Dazed Studio’s global executive creative director, Bunny Kinney - featuring headline findings from Dazed Studio’s latest research alongside a cross-disciplinary line up of cultural thought-leaders.



“New York has always been a city that sets the cultural pace. it’s where creativity, commerce, and counterculture collide. Bringing the Dazed Brand Summit here is about tapping into that energy and engaging directly with the thinkers and makers shaping what’s next. The conversations happening in this city are global conversations, and for brands wanting to stay relevant, there’s no better place to be.” added Jamie Knowles, managing director, Dazed Studio, New York

