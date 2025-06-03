With his 95th book just released, Deepak reflected on his life’s work spent probing consciousness, imagining a future where AI might help us wake from the collective “nightmare” of war, fear and disconnection. He explored the intersection of consciousness, technology and perception, suggesting that reality is not fixed but a shared illusion – what he called “a collective dream.”



Their conversation moved from the poetic – “awareness is the infinite presence in every finite experience” – to the practical, as Jefferson pressed Deepak on how we can awaken both individually and collectively. The answer? Less about doing, more about being. “In the space between your thoughts,” said Deepak,” that presence is your soul.”



Central to his talk was the launch of DeepakChopra.ai, a new spiritual research AI tool offering curated insights on mindfulness, health, and personal growth. Far from warning against AI, Deepak sees its potential to heighten awareness: “Self is not your personality. It is that awareness or consciousness in which the mind, body, emotions, and personalities recycle and evolve,” he said.



“AI gives you access right now,” he continued, describing it as a powerful pointer toward higher knowledge and intentional living. “Whatever you want – love, creativity, better relationships, you need to access your infinite imagination and have the courage to overcome the fear of death – the window to life is consciousness.”



In Deepak’s vision, AI is not the destination, but the beginning towards that journey. The responsibility, he emphasised, remains with the individual to go further inward and use tech consciously.



The pair explored how AI itself isn't spiritual, but it could serve as a spiritual mirror. Large language models, according to Deepak, act as maps pointing toward wisdom, allowing us to ask what Jesus, Rumi or modern physics might say about the same existential question. “It won’t make you more conscious,” he said. “But it can nudge you toward consciousness – if you’re looking.”



They also touched on Big Tech’s responsibilities and the existential risks posed by unchecked AI. Deepak believes the solution isn’t top-down regulation, but a grassroots awakening: “We are the collective consciousness. If we decide AI is a tool for peace and unity, that’s what it will be.”



In a surprisingly grounded turn, they discussed the seductive power of brands like Coca-Cola and asked: can consciousness become just as desirable? “Everyone wants love, creativity, peace. Consciousness is the path,” said Deepak. “Now we just have to make it feel like a shortcut.”



Whether envisioning a world where we talk to whales (Deepak believes interspecies communication is also on the horizon) or build ethical AI with “built-in karma”, Deepak’s message was clear: the future isn’t just digital, it’s spiritual – and it starts with waking up.



