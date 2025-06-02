senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Creating Space for First Steps: How Uncovered Is Supporting Young People into Work

02/06/2025
23
Share
Resurgo trainees got a glimpse into how the team works together to make Uncovered tick

In May 2025, Uncovered hosted trainees from Resurgo’s Spear Programme, many of whom were stepping into a professional environment for the very first time.

Spear is an employment support programme that helps 16-24-year-olds realise their potential by equipping them with the confidence, motivation and the vital skills they need to succeed in long-term employment.

Speaking to people from all parts of the Uncovered team, the Resurgo trainees got a glimpse into how the team works together to make Uncovered tick - from accounts to VFX.

Huge thanks to all Uncovered's volunteers and the Resurgo team who helped make it happen.

"It was a brilliant afternoon having the team from Uncovered host our Spear trainees from their local centre for an afternoon of networking and presentations. A lot of our young people on the Spear Programme have never had a job or have sporadic work histories and thus often struggle to imagine themselves as being successful in the workplace. The company visit offers them the chance to envision what they could achieve and put what they have been learning on the programme, into practice. For this particular group who had an interest in the creative sector, it was fantastic to see them interacting confidently and hearing from the uncovered team and their journeys into work. So much of the company visit session on the programme is about raising the aspirations of our young people and encouraging them to imagine what they can achieve with their futures, and the visit to Uncovered did exactly that!" said Lily MacDonald, corporate partnerships manager, Resurgo.


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Uncovered
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Uncovered
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1