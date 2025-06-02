Creating Space for First Steps: How Uncovered Is Supporting Young People into Work

In May 2025, Uncovered hosted trainees from Resurgo’s Spear Programme, many of whom were stepping into a professional environment for the very first time.

Spear is an employment support programme that helps 16-24-year-olds realise their potential by equipping them with the confidence, motivation and the vital skills they need to succeed in long-term employment.

Speaking to people from all parts of the Uncovered team, the Resurgo trainees got a glimpse into how the team works together to make Uncovered tick - from accounts to VFX.

Huge thanks to all Uncovered's volunteers and the Resurgo team who helped make it happen.

"It was a brilliant afternoon having the team from Uncovered host our Spear trainees from their local centre for an afternoon of networking and presentations. A lot of our young people on the Spear Programme have never had a job or have sporadic work histories and thus often struggle to imagine themselves as being successful in the workplace. The company visit offers them the chance to envision what they could achieve and put what they have been learning on the programme, into practice. For this particular group who had an interest in the creative sector, it was fantastic to see them interacting confidently and hearing from the uncovered team and their journeys into work. So much of the company visit session on the programme is about raising the aspirations of our young people and encouraging them to imagine what they can achieve with their futures, and the visit to Uncovered did exactly that!" said Lily MacDonald, corporate partnerships manager, Resurgo.



