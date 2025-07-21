senckađ
KFC Summons Fiery Fury of Zinger Drip Burger in Spicy Symphony of Pleasure and Pain

21/07/2025
Created by Mother, the film shows the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling lake of Zinger sauce

KFC are calling on fans to ‘Brace Thy Tongue’ for the Zinger Drip, a limited-time burger that encapsulates the thrilling pain-pleasure paradox of spicy food.

Created by Mother, the film shows the Zinger Drip burger emerging from the depths of a mysterious bubbling lake of Zinger sauce. As we witness the Zinger Drip's birth from the heart of the hot sauce, we realise it’s being summoned by panting whispers of the ‘fire choir’, those who indulged in spice and are dealing with the consequence.

The ‘fire choir’ is a layering of sounds of pained breaths frantically trying to cool their mouths; a beautiful chorus of spice lovers gaining pleasure from the sting of the heat.

Placing the Zinger sauce in every frame, microscopic camera techniques have been used to capture the beautiful patterns of the spicy liquid, enhancing the enticement of the Zinger Drip.

Danielle Ruggles, marketing manager at KFC UK&I commented, “Spicy burgers aren’t anything new. But KFC’s Zinger Drip is something special. It’s KFC’s love letter to spice fans, a fully dunked fillet, dripping and drenched in fiery sauce. Taking heat to a whole new level, the campaign creates drama and enticement that perfectly complements the saucy spice experience of the Zinger Drip.”

Luke Dawson and Fabio Montero at Mother added, “KFC is known for its chicken, having built a dedicated fan base on an international scale, so we wanted to flip the script with the Zinger Drip, by shifting the focus entirely onto the sauce. We’ve built on the ‘Believe’ platform by highlighting the excitable anticipation of those happy to endure the burn of the Zinger Drip, eventually letting up to unveil irresistible flavour.”

Credits
