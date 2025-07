​The all-new Hyundai INSTER has landed in the UK, and Uncovered was briefed by Hyundai Motor UK, INNOCEAN UK and TikTok to amplify their epic transition based ATL film onto social.



To do so, we approached a mature couple on the street and asked them: Are you in?



The result - a fast paced, trend-led, transition frenzy⚡that contrasts a seriously suave couple and their unexpected Korean-inspired Y2K aesthetic with the design and features of a seriously cool car.

