Does Illustration Make Advertising Feel More Like Art?

Illustration has made a comeback in the craft of advertising. From Duolingo’s aggressive owl and Spotify Wrapped to Mailchimp and Airbnb. Illustrations can help communicate brand values, while creating a recognisable look and connecting to the target audience.

LBB talked to illustrators, art directors, creative directors and more about their experience utilising the art of illustration in advertising.

"A Picture Can Tell 1000 Words"



Illustrative storytelling is inherent to our nature and “transcends history and culture,” says illustrator and graphic designer at Bright Blue Day, Dulcie Lanaghan. “It’s as natural for us to understand the storytelling in cave paintings as it is the Sistine Chapel. We learn to read the pictures in our storybooks before the words, and when driving, we absorb information from the symbols on road signs quicker than words.”

From Dulcie Lanaghan's work samples

When we apply this truth to advertising, brands unlock the ability to communicate their story at a glance. “We are advertising in an environment where you have a second to stop an audience’s scroll, so communicating through illustration (maybe the quickest and most intrinsic way humans read) buys you more time to tell your story. A picture can tell 1000 words if you use it in the right context. In advertising, when we are limited by pixels and print sizes, how could you pass that up?”

Brand Communication Through Illustrations

Art director at We Are Royal, Elleyce Pahang, agrees, highlighting the customisation and staying power this offers brands. “What makes illustration stand out in advertisements is how much it allows you to customise worlds in a specific style, connecting with the audience and creating memorable imagery. Whether an illustration style is warm and calming, evoking feelings of nostalgia, or glamorous and out of this world, leaving us full of wonder, the endless array of illustration styles lends us the ability to express messages and emotions in many unique and intentional ways. Illustrations in ads allow us to envision worlds beyond reality and curate memorable ways to convey messages, emotions, and stories.”

Elleyce Pahang's work for Riot Games' Arcane

For Ahmet Iltas, executive creative director of animation studio Aniverse, repped by creative studio Covert, what makes illustration special is a distinct “sense of warmth” that is hard to replicate with photography or stock images. “It enables brands to create unique visual languages that feel more like art than marketing.”

The strength of visual storytelling through illustrations can be seen in specific logos or campaigns. Ahmet says: “Take Stella Artois: their illustrated campaigns evoke heritage and craftsmanship, reinforcing their premium image with timeless visuals. Magnum similarly transformed ice cream into an indulgent, almost cinematic experience using rich, sensory illustrations.” Duolingo’s owl is another recognisable, character-driven illustration style. “Its quirky green owl has become not only a mascot, but also the brand’s playful and consistent voice on TikTok and Instagram.”

With Spotify Wrapped, the music streaming platform manages to grip everyone's attention year by year. Ahmet continues, “With its bold illustrations, surreal colours, and striking typography, it transforms user data into a global pop culture moment, proving that illustration can create an emotional connection and virality.” Mailchimp, Airbnb, and Ben & Jerry’s have also embraced illustration to “express personality and stand out in crowded markets. Mailchimp’s shift to hand-drawn, playful visuals has made their communications more human and relatable,” he highlights.

The Magic of Visual Storytelling

Thomas Schmid, group creative director at creative company BUCK, is excited about the illustration comeback in the creative world. “As a client, you'll get the best stuff when the people working on it are really into the process of making it. When a team of incredibly talented artists pours their heart and soul into something, it stops being just visual communication. It becomes an exhibition of taste, pride, and a belief in making truly good stuff. My absolute favourite moment is when our audience looks at something we've made and scratches their head, whispering, ‘How did they do that?’”

That mystery gets lost in the age of instant AI creation and factory line artistry, creative director Thomas says. “Cel animation makes me feel this way, in a way 3D animation never can. I can technically understand how the illustrators draw things in sequence, but at the same time, I can't; I feel like I'm watching a magic trick being pulled off in front of my eyes.”

Founder and CEO of design company Otherway, Jono Holt, welcomes the uptake of illustration in craft. “Anything that brings a sense of craft and quality to advertising should be used more. If we’re going to place posters around people’s much-loved neighbourhoods, then we can at the very least make them look great.”





