senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Carbon Joins Forces with Stellar Mass for East Coast representation

05/06/2025
40
Share
Creative studio will be represented across its work in animation, colour, design, live-action production and VFX

Carbon creative studio is now represented by Stellar Mass in the East Coast market, across its work in design, animation, live-action production, colour, and VFX.

“Carbon has built a longstanding reputation for elevating ideas through artistry and technical excellence,” says Jake Strom, founder at Stellar Mass. “What excites me most is their ability to merge craft and innovation across VFX, character design, and animation. They’re more than great partners – they’re true creative collaborators who consistently push the work forward. I’m proud to be part of their next chapter.”

“I’m really excited to have Jake on the team,” says Carbon's executive producer in New York, Chloe Sedelmaier. “He has curated an incredible roster of companies, is amazingly well connected and has a drive I haven’t seen in a really long time. Having come from a sales background myself, it’s a rare entity in a person – the type of work his companies are winning is all the proof we need!”

“Carbon fits in like a nice puzzle piece to this grouping of companies. Being the sister company and post arm of editorial company Whitehouse Post, we’re able to act as the post option, or fill any individual service; whether it be full scale VFX, high end animation/character design, or colour and finishing – it’s a solid solution to the production pipeline,” ends Chloe.

To celebrate the news, Carbon cut a sizzle reel of its latest and greatest.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Carbon
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Carbon
Break Down
UroLift
13/06/2025
Prostate Monster
UroLift
13/06/2025
In Your Corner
Total Wireless
20/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1