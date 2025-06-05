Carbon Joins Forces with Stellar Mass for East Coast representation

Carbon creative studio is now represented by Stellar Mass in the East Coast market, across its work in design, animation, live-action production, colour, and VFX.



“Carbon has built a longstanding reputation for elevating ideas through artistry and technical excellence,” says Jake Strom, founder at Stellar Mass. “What excites me most is their ability to merge craft and innovation across VFX, character design, and animation. They’re more than great partners – they’re true creative collaborators who consistently push the work forward. I’m proud to be part of their next chapter.”



“I’m really excited to have Jake on the team,” says Carbon's executive producer in New York, Chloe Sedelmaier. “He has curated an incredible roster of companies, is amazingly well connected and has a drive I haven’t seen in a really long time. Having come from a sales background myself, it’s a rare entity in a person – the type of work his companies are winning is all the proof we need!”



“Carbon fits in like a nice puzzle piece to this grouping of companies. Being the sister company and post arm of editorial company Whitehouse Post, we’re able to act as the post option, or fill any individual service; whether it be full scale VFX, high end animation/character design, or colour and finishing – it’s a solid solution to the production pipeline,” ends Chloe.

To celebrate the news, Carbon cut a sizzle reel of its latest and greatest.