Scout Motors Returns to Off-Road Racing Roots in 'Baja'

Scout Motors has returned to its off-road racing roots at the legendary NORRA MEXICAN 1000 in Baja California. Ironically dubbed 'the Happiest Race on Earth,' NORRA spans more than 1,290 miles of punishing terrain, busted parts, and relentless desert heat across six gruelling days.

Having been a steady presence in off-road racing in the early 1970s, Scout Motors returned in 2023 with a faithfully restored 1976 Scout Terra truck, the 'Race Terra.' Behind the wheel were renowned Scout restorer, ambassador, and legacy builder Sean Barber and his son Owen.

The 2025 race marked the Barbers’ third NORRA run and their most meaningful yet, following a harrowing near-death experience during the 2024 event that nearly side-lined them for good. Backed by Scout Motors for the third consecutive year, they completed an unforgettable comeback, finishing first in their Legends 4x4 class and cementing their place in the brand’s evolving story.

To mark the moment and celebrate the next chapter of Scout’s revival, Scout Motors and its agency of record, Venables Bell + Partners, partnered with Farm League and director Britton Caillouette to tell a story that goes far beyond a race.

The new spot, 'Baja,' picks up with Sean and Owen after the race ends, when the crowds are gone and the dust has settled. As they hitch the Race Terra to the new Scout Terra truck (the Scout Terra concept car was revealed in October 2024), the symbolism is clear. This isn’t just about crossing a finish line — it’s about what gets passed down and carried forward.

As the final line of the spot reads, “It’s not about going backward. It’s about what you haul forward.”

The spot will run across CTV platforms such as Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Paramount; online video such as YouTube; as well as paid social.

