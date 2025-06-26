senckađ
LG Launches the World’s First AI-Powered 24/7 Song Dedication Station

26/06/2025
Born from a need for deeper human connection in an age of digital distance, TBWA\Chiat\Day 's 'Radio Optimism' harnesses the universal language of music to help people reconnect through personalized, shareable AI-generated songs

LG Electronics and TBWA\Chiat\Day New York have unveiled Radio Optimism, the world’s first 24/7 dedication station, broadcasting personalised AI-generated songs made by the people, for the people.

In a world more connected than ever, we’ve never felt so far apart. Human connection has taken a backseat to convenience. A thumbs-up emoji, a recycled meme, a late-night 'thinking of you' text, have all replaced real personal connections. In fact, a new global study from LG on social connection revealed that 68 percent of people find it harder to make real friends, and a third reported having one or fewer meaningful connections in the past month, with 8 percent experiencing none at all.

But it’s not that we’ve stopped caring. Sometimes, we just need a little help reconnecting. That’s why Radio Optimism was created to counteract the disconnection often felt in an era dominated by superficial social media interactions, with the goal of promoting deeper connections with one universal connector: music.

Creating and sharing a song for the people in your life has never been easier. All you need is the name of who the track is for; a few words about a favourite memory, moment, or win; and your choice from different musical vibes to create the perfectly crafted tune. Make your own sharable track here: https://radiooptimism.lg.com/en-US

And to launch the campaign, TBWA\Chiat\Day didn’t pick a trendy city or a tech expo. They instead chose one of the most remote locations on Earth: the Arctic Circle. Meet Anne Eileen, an environmental anthropologist studying the vital kelp forests of Rebbenesøya. Her work is ground breaking, but it comes at a cost. Long stretches of isolation, far from family and friends. To launch Radio Optimism, her children, Ilik and Kuluk, teamed up to send and air Radio Optimisms very first song, dedicated entirely to their Kelp loving Mom.

