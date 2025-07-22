Velveeta Invites Cheese Fans to Respect the Drip

Velveeta is back with bold new creative from The Kitchen, and this time, it's all about Respecting the Drip. The campaign, now live, features none other than Cardi B's new song 'Drip,' turning up the heat on what it means to melt unapologetically.



This is Velveeta’s first major creative in two years, and signals a strategic shift from the La Dolce Velveeta narrative the brand has been showcasing the last few years to highlighting something even bolder - the drip.

'La Dolce Velveeta' crystallised and celebrated something Velveeta’s pleasure seeking fans long embodied: an attitude of living life proudly on their own terms. And while the brand isn’t sunsetting this ethos, the new focus on drip is now taking the attitude from the La Dolce Velveeta world up a level by acting with a culture-first mindset to find inclusive moments for fans who go all in on the things they love.

While the brand has featured its drip in recent creative launches such as the Vel Lip Cuff, the new campaign doubles down on Velveeta’s commitment to dripping with rich, over-the-top pleasure both in food and in the cultural zeitgeist.



Respect the Drip elevates Velveeta’s melt, whether on mac and cheese or nachos, taking it from a food moment to a full-on cultural flex.

