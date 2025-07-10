Beyond Comparison: Holistic Approach to Employee Wealth

Strategic response to National Insurance (NI) contribution changes

When the UK government announced the increase in employer National Insurance Contributions to 15% effective from April 2025, we immediately developed a solution to shield our UK-based employees (the majority of our workforce) from any negative impact, and subsequently implemented a process adjustment whereby pension contributions now cover these increased NI costs.

This strategic approach means that VIOOHers experience no change to their net salary or benefits package. We're proudly utilising the existing Employer NIC savings (previously provided as an enhanced benefit) to fund the NI increase, ensuring complete financial stability for our workforce following this regulatory change.

Streamlining tax management with P11D changes

Also in April, and in compliance with HMRC requirements, we've transitioned to ‘payrolling benefits in kind’. This change represents a significant improvement in tax transparency and efficiency for our employees.

From an administrative perspective, this means taxable benefits such as private medical insurance, cash plans and critical illness coverage are now processed through monthly payroll rather than reported separately.

The result is real-time tax collection rather than adjustments to tax codes or additional payments in January of each year, providing our team with greater visibility and eliminating unpleasant tax surprises, supporting better financial planning and peace of mind.

Expanding our salary sacrifice portfolio

As part of our continuous investment in the employee experience, we’re proud of the two new options we've added to our UK salary sacrifice portfolio, alongside our existing Cycle to Work and Tech Schemes. These include:

1. Forest Bikes

This sustainable transportation initiative aligns perfectly with our ESG commitments while providing tangible benefits to our team. The programme includes bike leasing with comprehensive insurance, accessories and servicing – making environmentally conscious commuting both accessible and financially advantageous.

2. Electric Vehicle Salary Sacrifice Boost



Supporting our environmental goals further, this electric vehicle leasing option offers substantial tax-efficient savings with zero upfront cost. This addition to our benefits suite helps VIOOHers reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying significant financial advantages.

These new options complement our existing Cycle to Work and Tech Scheme offerings, all accessible through our my.drewberry.com platform. The tax efficiencies created through salary sacrifice provide meaningful savings on Income Tax and National Insurance contributions.

Our approach to wealth creation extends beyond these specific initiatives. For example, our Medicash Plan offers cashback for everyday health expenses and access to valuable discounts across wellness, travel, technology and retail sectors. This benefit extends to family members, multiplying its value.

Sustained investment in financial wellbeing

Since redesigning our compensation programme to align with high-performing teams and talent, we've seen remarkable results. As VIOOH has transformed the digital out-of-home advertising sector since 2018, we've simultaneously built a workplace culture that prioritises employee experience.

Our comprehensive approach to employee development and wellbeing has contributed significantly to our organisational success, proving that investing in people truly drives business performance. Our double-digit revenue growth each year since 2020, recognition as a top 50 MarTech company for two consecutive years, and ranking in the Top Ten Sunday Times Best Places to Work in 2024 validate our people-first approach.

The launch of Parents@VIOOH in 2022, offering enhanced paid parental leave for primary and secondary caregivers, further demonstrates our holistic view of financial wellbeing that accounts for life's important transitions.

Our employee benefits package at VIOOH represents a deliberate investment in our most valuable asset – our people. This evolution of our wealth-building benefits stems from our leadership team's conviction that sustainable business growth depends on financially secure, empowered employees.

By implementing these forward-thinking changes, we're not merely responding to market conditions but proactively creating competitive advantage through a benefits structure that retains top talent, reduces financial stress and enables our teams to focus on the innovation that drives VIOOH's market leadership in digital out-of-home advertising. As we continue evolving our benefits programme, we remain committed to ensuring VIOOH provides the financial tools, resources and support that enable our talented team to build lasting wealth while delivering exceptional results for our business.