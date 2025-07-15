VIOOH and Outernet to Deliver Programmatic DOOH in London's Iconic Destinations

​VIOOH, the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform, announced a new programmatic partnership with global media and entertainment company, Outernet London.

Outernet is home to Europe's largest and most advanced digital screens, complemented by state-of-the-art event venues and retail spaces. The media and entertainment district seamlessly blends outdoor media and interactive, experiential marketing, making it the number one most visited cultural destination in the UK. Outernet gives advertisers programmatic access to nine premium digital screens generating over 233 million monthly impressions, representing 2.5% of the UK's digital OOH market spend.

Outernet's central London inventory includes the external facing Landing and Vista screens and spectacular Now Building - offering advertisers unrivalled scale and reach in one of London's most sought-after locations. Audience measurement and inventory are tracked and optimised in real-time, ensuring maximum campaign effectiveness.

VIOOH, with its advanced technology platform and global footprint, seamlessly connects buyers and sellers in the DOOH space, offering a streamlined programmatic advertising experience.

“Partnering with Outernet represents another milestone for VIOOH bringing premium, large-format DOOH inventory to our programmatic marketplace. Outernet's position as Europe's most advanced digital entertainment destination, combined with its unmatched visitor numbers, offers advertisers an exceptional opportunity to reach audiences at scale in central London. VIOOH's real-time trading capabilities ensure brands can capitalise on this premium inventory with the precision and efficiency that programmatic DOOH delivers,” said Gavin Wilson, global chief commercial officer at VIOOH.

“Our new partnership with VIOOH opens up exciting possibilities for brands to connect with the millions of London visitors throughout the year. Working with VIOOH's expert programmatic team allows us to offer brands a sophisticated and efficient way to harness the power of our spectacular digital canvases,” said Tom Perrett, chief of sales at Outernet London.

Through programmatic buying, advertisers can benefit from enhanced flexibility, precision targeting and improved efficiency, ensuring maximum impact and engagement in one of London's most dynamic locations.