JCDecaux Expands Programmatic Ecosystem in Latin America with New Offering in Peru

JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has launched its innovative programmatic offering in Peru. This includes high-impact locations such as the Lima Metro (Lines 1 and 2), 14 major shopping centres across the country (Mall Plaza Group and Open Plaza Group), the new Jorge Chávez International Airport and nine region airports. With this launch, JCDecaux expands its programmatic footprint in Latin America. This unique solution allows brands and agencies to easily run targeted, dynamic, and contextualised advertising campaigns across more than 330 digital screens, including iconic structures as well as coverage circuits. This entire digital network is now enabled for programmatic sales through VIOOH Trading Manager, the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform, and its integration with major DSPs (Demand Side Platforms), including Google’s Display & Video 360, TapTap, and Displayce among others.

This extensive programmatic offering provides brands and agencies access to over 325 million monthly impressions, covering indoor environments across Lima, both Metro lines, the International Airport, and five shopping centres (Mall Plaza Angamos, Mall Plaza Bellavista, Open Plaza Atocongo, Open Plaza La Marina, and Open Plaza Canta Callao). In other regions, it includes nine airports (ADP - Aeropuertos del Perú) and nine shopping centres (Mall Plaza Piura, Open Plaza Cajamarca, Open Plaza Huánuco, Open Plaza Pucallpa, Mall Plaza Trujillo, Open Plaza Trujillo, Open Plaza Chiclayo, Mall Plaza Huancayo and Mall Plaza Arequipa), offering a broad national coverage.

Advertisers will gain maximum optimization and flexibility capabilities thanks to this programmatic environment, while ensuring brand-safe campaign implementation. Combined with the DSP´s targeting capabilities, advertisers will be able to segment and engage with their target audience throughout their daily journeys, delivering a contextualised message at the right time and place.

With decades of experience in the out-of-home advertising industry, JCDecaux is recognised for its commitment to quality, innovation, and creativity. The new programmatic offering in Peru strengthens its industry leadership and underscores its dedication to creating more accessible, flexible, and impactful advertising campaigns.

Andrea Faria, managing director of JCDecauxin Peru, stated, “We are very excited to launch our programmatic offering in Peru through our SSP, VIOOH Trading Manager. pDOOH (programmatic digital out of home) is transforming how advertisers run their campaigns, offering optimised, flexible, and adaptable options that allow them to stand out in an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment. Our presence in strategic indoor locations such as the Lima Metro, shopping centres, and Lima’s international airport enables us to reach captive audiences that are highly receptive to advertising. This innovative proposition will drive contextualised and effective campaigns, marking a milestone in the OOH ecosystem and opening new opportunities for brands and agencies in the country.”

Gavin Wilson, global chief revenue officer at VIOOH, said, “We are delighted to launch in Peru, covering more than 310 screens across nine cities in the country, further strengthening the pDOOH offering in Latin America by adding JCDecaux’spremium digital inventory in aspirational environments and in close proximity to the point of sale. We are proudly leading the transformation of DOOH advertising and championing its role in enhancing multichannel digital campaigns through programmatic technology and data. Simply put, we’re changing the conversation around out-of-home advertising—and we can’t wait to get started in Peru!”