Bang & Olufsen Appoints Mother’s The Or as Creative Agency

23/06/2025
8
Share
Mother’s creative shop will spearhead the luxury audio brand’s most ambitious campaign yet, celebrating 100 years of sound innovation and design excellence

Luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen has appointed Mother’s creative shop The Or as the creative agency for its centenary brand campaign, following a competitive pitch.

The Or will lead a specialist team from across the Mother Family to develop a global brand campaign to mark Bang & Olufsen’s centenary and is the brand’s most ambitious to date. The Or is also now an official roster agency for Bang & Olufsen.

Jo Crawford, vice president, chief marketing officer at Bang & Olufsen commented, “Bang & Olufsen was founded on a never-failing will to create only the best - a mission that still defines us nearly a century later. This campaign marks a defining moment in our journey - not just a celebration of our heritage, but a bold expression of where we’re headed. It reflects our ambition to grow Bang & Olufsen as a globally recognised leader in luxury sound and design, grounded in deep emotional resonance. The Or captured that ambition with rare clarity, helping us bring to life both the spirit of our past and the promise of our future”

Managing partner at The Or Paulo Salomao added, “Bang & Olufsen are at the top of their game when it comes to high-quality, impeccably designed products. Creative excellence is their bread and butter and we couldn’t be more delighted to become a part of this brand’s truly remarkable and respected journey, continuing this legacy of unparalleled quality.”

