Mindful Chef Appoints The Or as Creative Agency of Record

05/08/2025
The Or will be responsible for creating Mindful Chef’s first brand platform

Mindful Chef, the healthy recipe box placing quality ingredients at the forefront, has appointed The Or as its creative agency of record.

The Or will be responsible for creating Mindful Chef’s first brand platform.

Fabien Desiage, CEO at Mindful Chef commented, “Cooking is all about creativity. We wanted an agency partner that would bring the world of Mindful Chef to life in a way that’s authentic to our purpose led values. The Or demonstrated a real passion for our mission, and we look forward to collaborating on spreading this message across the UK.”

Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or added, “Eating better and seasonally is something we all wish we were doing more of, and Mindful Chef is making achieving these goals easier and more enjoyable. We’re so thrilled to be a part of the brand's journey in developing their first brand platform, enabling high-quality and delicious meals to be put on the tables of the nation.”

The win follows a competitive pitch, with no incumbent.

