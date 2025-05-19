Taco Bell Offers Taco-Themed Solutions for Pre-loved Fashion Fans

Cereal boxes and bin bags are just a few of the ways that pre-loved fashion sellers have been packaging up their wares to expecting buyers.



​Taco Bell teams up with The Or to step in to offer a taco-themed solution to the postage needs of the growing circular fashion community, with an in-store DIY postage packaging station at the brand’s Baker Street branch, for one day only.



Customers can pack up their items in-store using all the necessary materials - complete with an unmistakable branded bag.

And in true Taco Bell fashion, they won’t leave empty-handed. Each person who stops off at the store for packaging-related purposes will be rewarded with a free crunchy taco.



Taco Bell will also offer its paper bags via Click & Collect which means anyone can get involved in the fun, totally free of charge just as long as you add at least one other item to the order. Forget the last-minute dash for a mailing bag or a random cardboard box, Taco Bell has you covered.

The in-store activation will be supported by influencer content on TikTok. Check out the content on TikTok here and here.

Lucy Dee, marketing director at Taco Bell UK said, “Have you ever ordered from a resale company and received your parcel in less than desirable packaging? We thought so! Sellers have got creative, embracing whatever is lying around the house. Now you can get the most out of your bag at Taco Bell.”



​Metz ti Bryan, production partner at The Or commented, “We love the creative ways that pre-loved fashion sellers package up their items. We wanted to find a way for Taco Bell fans to get in on the action, with the iconic paper bags acting as the perfect vehicle for second-hand goods.”



See more work from The Or here.