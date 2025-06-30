DASH Celebrates Life Without Compromise in Bold Campaign

​DASH, the disruptor brand known for its deliciously simple, real fruit-infused drinks, has made its national TV debut with a striking new campaign and brand platform that boldly rejects compromise.

‘The Drink That Has It All’ has been developed by independent shop The Or, following its appointment by DASH to bring a new brand platform to life. The hero film is directed by Somesuch’s Freddie Waters.

The 30” TV spot follows the gloriously uncompromising life of a woman at the heart of a seven-person polycule. The ad is a vibrant, tongue-in-cheek celebration of living life without limits, embodying DASH’s playful ethos and the joyful spirit of embracing more, not less.

The hero film launches on TV from 1st July and is supported by a bold and eye-catching OOH campaign, which brings the platform ‘The Drink That Has It All’ to life. It will reach 30% of UK adults 12 times this summer.

The campaign is a major moment for the brand, marking DASH’s largest ever media spend, it will be supported by UK-wide social media, in addition to a national sampling campaign across London, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham.

Jack Scott, founder and CMO at DASH commented, “Compromising is quite simply, boring. People are fed up with being told what they shouldn’t have, so we’re flipping the traditional wellness script and injecting it with flavour and fun. For our TV debut, we wanted to show how, with DASH, you don’t need to choose between what tastes good and what is good for you. Phenomenal flavour made from real fruit. And just like we don’t compromise on flavour, at DASH, we don’t compromise on creativity, so we’re thrilled to partner with creative powerhouse The Or and Freddie Waters to bring this campaign to life in a way that encapsulates our playful and daring nature.”

​Paulo Salomao, managing partner at The Or added, “At The Or, we love brands that take a clear stance, and DASH, as one of the UK’s fastest growing drinks brands, have an unwavering commitment to having it all. We wanted to bring the brand’s character to the forefront through ‘The Drink That Has it All’ platform, using an amusing zeitgeist representation of the enjoyment achieved through ditching compromises with DASH. We’re excited to be a part of the brand’s journey in further disrupting the market, bringing the wonders of wonky fruit to the masses.”

