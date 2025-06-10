20(SOMETHING) Appointed Strategic Brand Partner for Heverlee and Orchard Pig

The London-based studio will lead brand positioning and strategic communications across both labels, with a remit to strengthen cultural relevance and consumer resonance across the UK and Ireland. The appointment marks a renewed push behind both brands as they look to deepen connection and unlock growth.

Rooted in Belgian brewing tradition, Heverlee is already a mainstay across the on and off-trades in Scotland and Northern Ireland. With 20(SOMETHING) on board, the brand is now setting its sights on disrupting more established competitors in England and Ireland, targeting drinkers seeking a lighter, more refined European lager experience.

Ben Turner, director of brand marketing – Beer at C&C Group, said, “Heverlee is a brand packed with potential for growth, and we are looking forward to working with 20(SOMETHING) as we set sights on entry into new territories. We have been impressed by the strategic clarity the team have already brought to planning, and we’re excited by the shared vision we are building for the brand."

With rural charm and an urban wit, Orchard Pig has always been refreshingly different. With apple cider now leading fruit variants in sales once again, the brand is looking to double down on its challenger spirit, broadening its appeal to modern drinkers with personality and punch.

Matt Bentley, director of brand marketing – Cider at C&C Group, said, “The premium apple cider category is ripe for challenge, and Orchard Pig is perfectly placed to give consumers a different experience. The 20(SOMETHING) team have brought energy, creativity and challenge to the table in spades, and we are confident the work will enable us to accelerate growth for the brand.”

The appointment adds to 20(SOMETHING)’s growing client list of global leaders and rising challengers navigating brand, culture and commercial evolution. Its leadership team brings deep drinks experience, having led repositioning and NPD projects for names like Budweiser, Havana Club, McGuigan Wines and Kopparberg.

Andrew Barnard, managing partner at 20(SOMETHING), said, “Cider and lager are two of the most competitive and culturally-loaded categories around. They are however saturated markets and a little set in their ways. That’s exactly why this partnership excites us; both are bold brands, with clear ambition and plenty of space to do something different. We’re thrilled to partner with both teams and help them find new relevance – with creative ideas as stand-out as what’s in the glass".