Makosch is a pioneering currency consultancy dedicated to empowering creators and businesses by transforming international payments into strategic advantages. With a uniquely impartial approach, Makosch navigates the complexities of the foreign exchange market, providing clarity, confidence, and control to its clients.
We crafted a refined, modular brand identity that visually expresses Makosch’s core values of impartiality, precision, and quiet confidence. At the heart of this identity lies a dynamic monogram, thoughtfully constructed from sharp and flowing lines. This design symbolises structured balance, effortlessly bridging simplicity with sophistication, while ensuring consistent application across both digital and print media.
Our strategic use of typography and colour further reinforces Makosch’s distinct positioning. The elegant serif typeface Ortica pairs seamlessly with the bold geometric Neue Plak, creating a harmonious balance between warmth and rigour. A carefully selected neutral palette, accented by subtle secondary colours, provides clarity and distinction without visual clutter, positioning Makosch as a sophisticated, modern, and trustworthy partner for innovative creators.