Makosch Rebrands to Help Creative Businesses Navigate FX with Confidence

23/07/2025
8
Share
London creative studio 20(SOMETHING) has designed Makosch's new identity to bring clarity, trust and creative fluency to foreign exchange

Independent global currency consultants Makosch has unveiled a new brand identity created by London creative studio 20(SOMETHING), designed to reframe foreign exchange as a powerful tool for creative businesses working internationally.

FX isn’t often a headline topic in the creative world but for studios and agencies operating across borders, getting it right can mean smoother cash flow, stronger margins and fewer surprises. And that’s where Makosch comes in. With a uniquely impartial model, Makosch helps creative businesses take control of their currency exchange. The new brand aims to bring that same sense of clarity and calm to a space that’s often noisy, inconsistent or opaque.

20(SOMETHING) developed a refined, modular identity grounded in balance and connectivity. A custom monogram sits at the heart of the system, built from sharp and flowing lines to reflect Makosch’s combination of precision and ease. Elsewhere, a confident pairing of Ortica and Neue Plak typefaces balance warmth with rigour, while a neutral palette with subtle accents offers distinction without distraction.

“Makosch is about moving in step with the creative industry,” said 20(SOMETHING)’s Phoebe Leadbeater. “Not just reacting to it. They’re guides, not gatekeepers, and the brand needed to reflect that impartiality.”

The result is a flexible design system and positioning that brings Makosch closer to the audience it serves; forward-thinking creators, businesses and makers looking to do more across borders.

Andrew Barnard, managing partner at 20(SOMETHING), added, “As a creative company working across multiple territories and having to navigate the jeopardy of currency exchanges and fluctuating rates, we know first-hand how impactful Makosch can be in helping creative companies improve their FX strategies.”

He continued, “More creatively speaking, this work is a great example of how design applied properly - with craft and care - can elevate any brand out of the trappings of its sector. That’s never more acute than when creating a modern, clean brand in a category often trapped by monotony and the mundane.”

The Makosch rebrand follows a string of transformation-led projects for 20(SOMETHING), as the studio continues to collaborate with brands engaged in the evolution of their operations or introducing new, future-facing services and products to the market.

