20(SOMETHING) Introduces a New Brand for a New Era

The new Omidyar Network identity is inspired by a simple but urgent idea: technological innovation shouldn’t come at the cost of humanity. It reflects a future where the needs and interests of society and innovation move forward together. A brand shaped by the belief that Omidyar Network and its partners can bend the arc of the digital revolution toward shared power, prosperity and possibility.



Established in 2004, Omidyar Network envisions a world where our shared humanity steers our digital future. Having committed almost $2 billion in funding to date, Omidyar Network supports some of the world’s brightest visionaries and ventures; people and companies that are guiding the culture, governance and business of tech towards the greatest good for the greatest number of people. Underlying that mission is a concern that has perhaps never been more poignant in the modern world – technology is a powerful, ubiquitous force shaped by people, left unchecked, policies and actions of leaders can amplify exclusion, division and individualism and the increasing erosion of our shared humanity.

Creatively, the rebrand starts with Omidyar Network’s new wordmark and emblem, a symbol of collaboration and shared achievement. The stylised “ON” is designed to reflect the idea of diverse elements; Omidyar Network’s big tent approach, coming together, representing the strength gained through collective perspectives and the progress driven by responsible technology.

Next is a distinctive design system that moves away from the conventions of the philanthropy sector. A digital pattern directly influenced by human movement and interaction. Generated via real human moments, it forms an abstract tapestry that represents the now ubiquitous relationship between people and technology.

Feijoa Medium, designed by Klim Type Foundry, exudes human warmth through its curvaceous letter forms. This design minimises sharp points and angles, creating a softer, more approachable aesthetic. In contrast, the secondary typeface, F37 Lineca, embodies a future oriented digital aesthetic. With its sharp letter forms, it provides another juxtaposition point that echoes Omidyar Network’s focus on the intersection of people and tech.

A carefully selected colour palette pushes Omidyar Network further away from the conventions of the category; stark monotones of corporate blues, safe greens and sterile greys are nowhere to be seen. Instead, there is a diverse palette that represents the brand in full technicolour – multiple tones enhance the brand's identity and allow Omidyar Network to convey a wider range of emotions and ideas.

Finally, a photography style that illuminates our shared humanity. It feels genuine, and 'in real life,' reflecting adiverse range of individuals in authentic environments. Deep-rooted in real-world settings, it captures people who evoke a sense of presence, optimism and approachability – a visual backdrop to one of the most pressing forces of the day.

Combined, this visual identity perfectly embodies Omidyar Network’s place in the debate. In the face of both immediate harms and existential technological risks, the brand throws light and optimism at it rather than pessimism and panic. The brand is anchored in the belief that people are the true protagonists in a technological future that has not yet been written; we can hardwire humanity into our digital future. Elevating humanity and evolving the culture, governance and business of tech requires an approach, tech fluency and foresight, and innovation for impact. The mission now has an identity that is as open and inclusive as the philosophy required to get there.

Phoebe Leadbeater, designer, 20(SOMETHING) said, “Collaborating with Omidyar Network was a meaningful opportunity to help articulate an evolving mission. In a time when technology is rapidly reshaping our world, design is not only a reflection of culture, but a tool to shape it. Together, we created a dynamic, living identity rooted in collaboration. It reflects the ongoing dialogue between humanity and technology, built to evolve alongside the mission it represents. Above all, the design keeps one idea front and centre: that people must remain at the heart of progress.”

Andrew Barnard, managing partner, 20(SOMETHING) said, “Some projects stay with you; this will be one of them. Where others merely speculate, Omidyar Network is setting direction – with clarity, urgency and purpose.Together, we’ve built a brand that ensures people are not lost in the digital conversation. The result feels right; thoughtful, bold, and necessary. A reflection of the mission and a product of a brilliant partnership we’ve felt lucky to be part of.”