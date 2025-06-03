senckađ
Omidyar Network - Building a philanthropic brand for a human-centred digital future.

Omidyar Network
03/06/2025
How can we ensure technology serves humanity, rather than undermines it? Omidyar Network (ON), the US philanthropic organisation founded by eBay's Pierre and Pam Omidyar, challenged us to create a brand identity reflecting their commitment to embedding humanity into our digital future. With nearly $2 billion invested, ON is one of the largest philanthropic funds dedicated to guiding technological advancement towards collective power, prosperity and possibility.

Our brief was to develop an identity centred on collaboration, collective achievement and responsible innovation. We crafted a distinctive wordmark and emblem symbolising unity and strength. Rejecting typical philanthropic aesthetics, our dynamic design system was inspired by authentic human interactions, visually highlighting the vital link between people and technology. Typography was chosen to embody ON’s vision, pairing the warmth of Feijoa Medium with the future-oriented precision of F37 Lineca.

To complete the identity, we selected an authentic, vibrant colour palette that breaks away from traditional corporate tones, emphasising optimism and inclusivity. Real-world photography captured genuine human experiences, reflecting ON's mission to ground digital innovation in humanity. Each brand element clearly communicates ON’s foundational belief that collective human effort shapes technology for shared benefit and lasting societal impact

